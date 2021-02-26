Health
More than half of adults are worried about Covid-an increase of 19 cases as lockdown becomes easier
More than half (57%) of adults are concerned that the number of cases of COVID-19 will increase after the current blockade restrictions are relaxed. Find UCL researchers as part of COVID-19 social research.
More than two-fifths (43%) also report that they are worried that hospitals will be overwhelmed after the restrictions are relaxed. Although these numbers are high, at a similar time in the first blockade (May 2020) (78% were concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases, 44% were concerned about hospital overwhelming. ) Is lower. After mitigation is done. More than half (53%) are also concerned that compliance with social distance measurements will decline once blockade easing begins.
More than one-third (37%) are concerned about a possible recession, and one-third (33%) are concerned about rising unemployment after the blockade is lifted. These concerns are more common in adults aged 60 (18-59: 34%) than in adults over 60 (30%) and are likely to be nearing retirement or already retired. A quarter (26%) of adults under the age of 30 are concerned about increased pollution when regulations are lifted.
The ongoing UCL COVID-19 Social Research, which began the week before the blockade began, is funded by the Nafield Foundation with additional support from Welcome and the UK Research and Innovation Organization (UKRI). This is the UK’s largest study of how adults feel about blockades, government advice, and overall well-being. mental health There are more than 70,000 participants followed over the last 48 weeks.
Lead author Dr. Elisepol (UCL Epidemiology and Healthcare) said: “Our report remains that concerns remain, from January to just before the announcement of the UK’s deregulation plan on February 22, for many to remain unresolved.
“Vaccine news means that relaxation of restrictions is perceived as less risky than last year, but people should, of course, relax restrictions on blockades in 19 cases of COVID-19. I’m worried about another surge and subsequent concerns. If this happens, the hospital’s ability to cope with the influx of new patients. These concerns are the second of the viruses that occurred after the first national blockade was eased. It can be amplified by the waves.
“Economic concerns are also widespread throughout the pandemic, even for people of working age who may have been temporarily dismissed or lost their income sources. Therefore, the return to” normal “and the economy established by the government. The abolition of the safety net is a cause of serious anxiety.
“It is not surprising that young adults are worried about the increase in pollution after the removal of blockade restrictions. Climate change Considered an existential threat, especially among young people, increased emissions due to commuting and resumption of air travel will exacerbate existing anxiety. “
The activities that people miss most during the blockade are similar to those that have taken place throughout the pandemic, with nearly two-thirds missing out on visits with friends (64%) and family (61%). I am reporting that. More than half of adults miss out on food, coffee, drinks and holidays, but only 13% report they missed going to the office for work.
Lockdown rule compliance remains at its highest level since May 2020, with 96% reporting “most” compliance with the rule and approximately 60% reporting “full” compliance. .. This number has been consistent since the beginning of the year.
Cheryl Lloyd, Head of Education Program at the Nuffield Foundation, said: “In the UK, the number of cases of COVID-19 has decreased and vaccine deployment has begun, increasing confidence in the central government from the beginning of the year. Survey results It shows that people remain concerned about the prospect of overwhelming the NHS, economic uncertainty, and another increase in COVID-19 cases. As we move towards lifting the blockade, the government has a clear public health message and appropriate support for those vulnerable to the ongoing economic, health and social impact of the pandemic. You need to make sure that it is broken. “
The research team also runs the COVID-MINDS network. It is an international network of over 140 long-term mental health from over 70 countries. Through the network, dozens of scientists and clinicians meet internationally to collate the results of mental health research conducted in countries around the world and compare the findings. This initiative is helping launch new mental health research in other countries to investigate whether actions taken in one country are helping to protect mental health. health..
