JCVI Phase 2 Priority, First Jab Infection Data

JCVI Phase 2 Priority

JCVI Issued a recommendation Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination program after groups 1-9.

Once all Phase 1 groups are provided with at least one dose, the next group will be 40-49 years, 30-39 years, and 18-29 years.

He opposed prioritizing professions such as teachers and police. In a statement, it said it would be more complex to provide, slowing down vaccination programs and leaving more vulnerable people unvaccinated longer.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of JCVI COVID-19, said: “There is clear evidence that the risk of hospitalization and death increases with age. The vaccination program has been very successful and continuing age-based deployment is the shortest time, including those in occupations at high risk of exposure.”

Dr. Mary Ramsey, Head of Vaccination for UK Public Health Services, said: “An age-based approach protects more people more quickly. It is important to encourage high-risk people, such as men and the BAME community, to be vaccinated, and the local health system is complete. We are reaching out to underserved communities to gain access to vaccines. “

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: “All four regions of the United Kingdom follow the recommended approach, subject to the final advice of an independent expert committee. The UK Government achieves its goal of providing vaccines to all people in the UK. We are on track to do so. Phase 1 priority group by mid-April, all adults by the end of July. “

Jonathan Ball, a professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, commented through the Science Media Center (SMC): “There is increasing pressure to prioritize groups according to their risk of infection, but we know that these vaccines provide excellent protection from serious illnesses, and the potential is high. It increases with age, so it makes sense to continue to target vaccine deployment according to the risk of the disease, especially if this simplifies the deployment process. “

latest National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) data show that 97% of people over the age of 70 in the UK say they have been vaccinated at least once. Overall, 35% of adults report having received at least one vaccination from 26% last week.

Among the 4% less likely to accept jabs, the main reason given was to want to see long-term health effects, side effects, and how well they work.

Single dose infection data

Cambridge Preprint A study using staff test data from Addenbrooke’s Hospital found that a single dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine could reduce asymptomatic infections by a factor of four.

More than 12 days after the first vaccination, there was 75% protection.

From January 18th to 31st, a similar number of vaccinated and unvaccinated staff were tested using 4400 PCR tests per week.

Researchers have found the following:

26 of 3252 (0.8%) unvaccinated health care workers were positive

13 of 3535 (0.37%) healthcare workers were positive within 12 days of vaccination

Four (0.2%) health care workers in 1989 were positive more than 12 days after vaccination

The lead author, Dr. Mike Weeks, said: “This is great news. The Pfizer vaccine not only helps prevent SARS-CoV-2 disease, but also prevents infection and reduces the chance of the virus being transmitted to others.”

Dr. Simon Clark, an associate professor of cell microbiology at the University of Reading, commented via SMC: “This research is encouraging, but SIREN survey results, It relies on NHS staff studies and does not appear to have assessed their existing immune status and may have been higher than the general population given the potential exposure of healthcare workers in the workplace. There is sex. Pre-exposure to the coronavirus before receiving the dose appears to provoke a stronger immune response to the vaccine. “

Infectious disease “going in the right direction”

Latest usa Infection investigation Here’s the data for the week ending February 19th:

1 in 145 people in the UK was infected with COVID-19

1 in 225 people in Scotland was infected with COVID-19

1 in 205 people in Wales was infected with COVID-19

1 in 195 people in Northern Ireland was infected with COVID-19

Sarah Crofts of ONS said: “It’s encouraging to see infection rates heading in the right direction across the UK, but it’s still as high as it was in mid-October last year.

“Cases compatible with the new UK variant continue to account for the largest proportion, but are declining in all UK countries.”

British R number This week it hasn’t changed from 0.6 to 0.9.

Growth rates range from -6% to -2% per day.

Red bridge Is the latest area to confirm the deployment of surge tests to identify cases of South African variants.

COVID inequality

The high mortality rates of many ethnic minorities to date may be due to the high risk of infection in the first place, rather than ethnicity being an independent risk factor. Latest government report on A health inequalities with COVID-19 were found.

According to the latest OpenSAFELY data, about 60% of blacks over the age of 70 are vaccinated, compared to 75% of South Asians and 90% of whites.

“The latest data show that this is not a panacea,” said Kemi Badenock, Minister of Equality. “Since the first wave, the results of some ethnic minority groups have improved, but some communities have. We know that we are still particularly vulnerable. Our response is driven by the latest evidence and data and is targeted at the most endangered people. “

Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Council, said: “The progress in recognizing and working on this to prevent more BAME people from getting sick and dying is too slow, the reviews are delayed and incomplete, and there is no action.

“Then it’s positive to see what the government seems to be doing now, especially when it comes to communicating and engaging with people in the most endangered communities, including trusted voices and accessible channels.”

No ED “normality”

The warning level for COVID-19 may have been lowered, but there is still significant pressure on England’s emergency department.

Dr. Catherine Henderson, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: sitrep data Shows that the emergency department is still under great pressure, despite the declining incidence of COVID. Bed occupancy increased in the previous week, as did ambulance delivery delays. There were three rates of trust experiencing bed occupancy rates in excess of 99%.

“The country is looking forward to returning to normal, but we need to clarify that pre-pandemic ED normality is not normal and simply cannot return to the status quo.

“Next week’s budget is an opportunity for the government to allocate what the NHS needs to ensure its long-term capacity.”

The· I reported in the newspaper The budget does not include NHS salary increases. Instead, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will wait for the NHS Pay Review Body’s recommendation in May.

Concerns about easing the blockade

According to UCL’s ongoing COVID-19 social survey, 57% of adults are concerned about more cases after the current blockade restrictions are relaxed, and 43% are worried that hospitals will be overwhelmed again. doing.

The lead author, Dr. Elise Paul, commented: “Our report shows that many concerns remain unresolved until just before the announcement of the UK’s deregulation program on January and February 22nd.

“Vaccine news means that relaxation of restrictions is perceived as less risky than last year, but people should, of course, relax restrictions on blockades in 19 cases of COVID-19. I’m worried about another surge and subsequent concerns. If this happens, the hospital’s ability to cope with the influx of new patients. These concerns are the second of the viruses that occurred after the first national blockade was eased. It can be amplified by the wave. “

Jab gets royal approval

1.7 million people added to the shield list this month are currently invited to COVID vaccination.

The coronavirus jab is now royal approved, stating that the Queen “did not hurt at all” and urging those who are hesitant to vaccinate to “think about others, not themselves.” ..

Royals rarely talk about health issues. The Queen made her comment in a video conference with health authorities leading the deployment of vaccines across the UK.

