Soldiers exposed to blast at high risk of Alzheimer’s disease: research

Soldiers exposed to shock waves generated by military explosives are at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, a US Army-funded study recently revealed. Affected individuals may not show obvious signs of brain damage, but suffer from “persistent neurological symptoms such as depression, headaches, and memory loss.” Said Doctor Bember, Professor of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, statement.. The findings further explain how damage remains undetected, saying that a blow to the brain alters connections between hippocampal neurons. It is a major component of the brain involved in memory coding and social behavior. “Blast waves can debilitate neurological and psychological damage, but the underlying mechanism of damage is not well understood,” he said. Frederick Gregory, Program Manager, Army Institute. Experiments on rat brain tissue As part of an experiment under study, researchers tested rat hippocampal fragments by exposing them to a controlled military blast. Later, researchers discovered that “a selective decrease in the components of the brain connections required for memory, and a sharp decrease in electrical activity that differs from those neuronal connections.” Researchers also speculated that healthy neurons in the tissue show “subtle synaptic lesions,” which may be an indicator of “Alzheimer’s disease.” “Synaptic compromises are perceived by individuals who have been exposed to long-term low-level blasts from obstacle breakthroughs, shoulder-fired weapons, and related heavy weapons training, in addition to their experience in the war zone. It may be the basis of disability and other symptoms. ” SurveyWas announced in Brain pathology, Said.. The key to early detection to correct the diagnosis Dr. Barr suggested that early detection of symptoms is key to better diagnosis and treatment of the aforementioned neuropsychiatric disorders, as well as to reduce the likelihood of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The study was conducted by a group of researchers at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in collaboration with the US Army Combat Capacity Development Command, the Army Institute, and the National Institutes of Health.

