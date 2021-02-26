COVID-19 complications almost cause a 7-year-old death in Ohio





No one knew that they had COVID-19 because Eastbrook Westbrook was asymptomatic. I was shocked when a 7-year-old child got sick of wearing a ventilator.

Toledo, Ohio — Many children are infected with COVID-19 without any symptoms, but some are dying. Lions Easton Westbrook, 7, has incredibly survived a life-threatening infection, a complication of COVID-19 called MIS-C or Pediatric Multisystem Inflammation Syndrome. His mother, Stacy Westbrook, says it all started on Thursday. Easton had a very high fever of 104 or 105 degrees and never went down. He complained of abdominal pain. They went to the doctor, where he was tested for COVID-19 and the flu. The flu test returned a negative result and was sent home to wait for a COVID-19 result. However, Easton’s condition deteriorated. The fever did not go down, I had a rash, diarrhea and vomiting. He was positive and was treated for streptococcal pharyngitis. They went to the emergency room that Sunday and were immediately transferred to Toledo Children’s Hospital, where the family learned how serious Easton was. “So they bring us back to the intensive care unit and his breathing begins to deteriorate,” Westbrook said. The doctor oxygenated him, but his condition was still downhill. “The next morning, they said he was getting worse and had heart failure, so they started giving him all these medications. He was probably taking 10 IVs and 2 heart medications. “She said. Easton spent five days unconsciously on the ICU ventilator while the doctor was giving him steroids and COVID-19 antibodies. After all, he had a MIS-C. According to JAMA, about 2,000 children have MIS-CHowever, the number is probably much higher. With MIS-C, the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or abdominal organs become inflamed. Relation: “COVID is never done with you” A teenager in Michigan treated for a rare coronavirus-related syndrome Easton’s parents didn’t even know he was infected with COVID-19 in the first place. According to his doctor, he was probably COVID-19 positive 2-4 weeks ago and had no symptoms. Dr. Ernest Siwick, a pediatric cardiologist at Mercy Health who did not treat Easton, said, “I’m really impressed because I have a fever, I’m a little sick, and after 24 and 48 hours, I’m pretty sick.” I am. “Unfortunately, it can take some time to figure out what this is. Certainly, as we gain experience over the past year or so, we know what we are doing, so the diagnosis is a bit It’s easier. I’ll deal with it again. “ Dr. Siwik says it was a learning curve to understand how to treat these children with serious illnesses. As with Easton, anti-inflammatory steroids and COVID-19 antibodies appear to be the correct combination. However, there is still insufficient information, especially on the long-term effects on the heart. “In my view, the question is whether the heart and inflammation, and whether the cells are damaged, and whether the arteries that supply blood to the heart are damaged,” Siwik said. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of MIS-C include, but are not limited to, persistent high fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, dyspnea, and worsening symptoms. For parents: COVID-19-related pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) causes inflammation of various body parts such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and skin. It is a condition that can occur. , Eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The cause of MIS-C is still unknown. Westbrook still can’t believe her son got very ill and recovered very quickly in just a few weeks. “They put him on a ventilator that night. His lungs weren’t working, so we just sat there with the minister and just prayed and prayed,” she said. Said. “It’s like thinking about a funeral and then thinking about how to tell my sister the next day that everything keeps rising and gets better.” Easton has been a little late lately and gets tired early. But she says his Spitfire personality has returned to all glory. Easton will follow up with a cardiologist for several months to make sure there are no long-term problems. It will also contact an infectious disease specialist and allow the doctor to learn from his case to help other children. read more:

