UK official CovidR rate stalled

The UK’s official coronavirus R rate remained the same this week, but rose in three regions, new figures show.

The R rate, which represents the number of people infected with Covid, is between 0.6 and 0.9 across the UK, Sage said today.

🦠 Read us Coronavirus live blog Latest news and updates…

2

Southeast, northwest, and Midland all have a slight increase in significant value.

But now the rate is below 1 in all regions, the latest figures show.

If R is less than 1, it means that the infection is low enough to reduce the epidemic, while if it is greater than 1, it indicates that the outbreak is widespread.

The value is displayed as a range. This means that the true R rate is likely to be somewhere between the upper and lower estimates.

Last week, Midland’s R rate was between 0.6 and 0.9, but this week it has risen slightly between 0.7 and 0.9.

In the northwest, last week’s value was 0.6 to 0.9, but now it’s 0.7 to 0.9, but in the southeast it’s 0.6 to 0.8 to 0.7 to 0.9.

It also dropped slightly in some places-last week North East and Yorkshire reached the upper end of the range at 0.7: 1.

2 The R rate is the number of people infected who pass Covid-19. Credit: Alamy Live News

However, this week it went from 0.7 to 0.9, just below the important value of 1.

The southwest also fell slightly from 0.6 last week to 0.9 this week from 0.6 to 0.8.

Elsewhere, London and the Southeast have not changed and are in the same range from 0.6 to 0.8.

Sage also estimates that growth rates, which reflect the rate of change in infection numbers, are currently between -6% and -2%.

This means that the number of new infections is decreasing by 2% to 6% daily.

Decelerate

A spokesperson for Sage said: “Estimations of an R value of less than 1 in all NHS regions of England are positive indicators, but infection reduction rates are in some regions.

“Changes in the lower or upper bound of the estimated range alone do not constitute a change in R or growth rate.

“If the ranges overlap weekly, this does not necessarily mean that the R or growth rate has changed.

“The expansion or contraction of the range reflects the change in uncertainty.

What does R rate mean? R0, or R nought, refers to the average number of people who can be expected to infect a coronavirus. Scientists use it to predict how far and how fast the disease will spread. The numbers can also inform policy decisions on how to contain the outbreak. For example, a virus with an R0 of 3 means that if containment measures are not in place, all sick people will pass on the illness to the other three. It is also worth pointing out that R0 is a measure of the infectivity of a disease and is not fatal.

“The prevalence of the virus remains high, and it’s important that everyone stays at home to keep R-values ​​low, protect the NHS, and save lives.”

R and growth estimates are based on the latest data available by February 22, including hospitalization and mortality, and symptomatology and prevalence studies, Sage said.

It also warns that because scientists use a variety of data sources, matching can take a long time, causing delays in estimates.

The R rate peaked between 1 and 1.4 of the week of January 8th. It slowly rose from 0.8 to 1 at the beginning of December.

It comes as Experts argue that the current blockade in the UK could be lifted sooner If the number of cases continues to decline and vaccine deployment continues at the current pace.

Data from the ZOE Symptom Tracker app shows new daily cases A little less than 10,000 from the plateau..

Data other than the National Bureau of Statistics of China (ONS) released today also revealed that the number of cases is decreasing nationwide.

In the week leading up to February 19, ONS states that Covid cases began to decline.

We recorded 373,700 cases, compared to 481,30 cases last week.

ONS data also suggests that cases are declining in all parts of the UK, with the exception of Yorkshire & The Hamburg, where experts describe “the trend is uncertain.”

However, the graph provided by ONS shows that cases are flat in the region.

It looks like this:

By reviewing the data on a regular basis, Prime Minister Johnson said he hopes the UK will be booming by June, return to near normal and vaccinate all adults. By the end of July.

Sage states that R is a lagging indicator and estimates “cannot explain the latest policy changes or communication changes that have not yet been reflected in epidemiological data.”

According to data released today by ZOE Symptom Tracker App experts, there are currently an average of 9,545 new symptomatological cases of Covid in the UK.

According to the team, this is compared to a similar 9,242 number a week ago, but down from a peak of 69,000 at the beginning of the year.

There are currently 416 symptomatic Covids in the UK.

The data also revealed that R rates it between 0.9 and 1.0.

The quote from the ZOE app team is different from the R rate release by Sage.

Government figures show yesterday that another 323 people died in Covid-19.

This figure is down a quarter compared to the increase in deaths over the same period last week.

An additional 9,985 infections were confirmed. That is, 4,154,562 infections were positive. Bug In the UK since the pandemic began.

The death toll confirmed yesterday afternoon is down 28% compared to last Thursday’s increase (454).

Line up Covid Vaccine Calculator Reveals When You Get Your Jab “At risk” Anger because people with asthma do not get priority jabs in the next deployment stage Vaccine for the future The following people on the Covid Jab list have revealed-and no teacher priorities Challenge to death 10 areas with the highest number of Covid deaths and 36 areas with no Covid deaths revealed Mutant Ninja Scientists warn that California’s Supercovid variant is up to 11 times more deadly

And it’s less than half the size of the figure recorded the previous Thursday (678), showing signs of slowing spread.

New cases have also decreased by 17% from last week’s increase (12,057).

They remain about the same as the number of new infections recorded on Wednesday (9,938).

The latest figures mean that a total of 122,070 people have died in Covid, UK, since the outbreak began.