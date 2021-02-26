Woman reunites with a liver transplant surgeon after nearly dying from a nasal piercing infection





New York-A woman in New York City reunited on Thursday with a surgeon who had a life-saving liver transplant after a near-death experience associated with a nasal piercing infection. For Queens’ 37-year-old Dana Smith, the voluntary decision to get a nose piercing during her last Thanksgiving shopping trip provided a nearly life-threatening first aid. A few days later, Smith realized that he wasn’t feeling very well. A busy teenage mother suffered from acid reflux and the stress of her next Christmas holiday, but after a few weeks she could no longer tolerate food and water. “I just drank water and couldn’t control it,” she said. “At some point I think I started to vomit blood.” Read again | Watch: Nurses fighting cancer through school surprise their father with news that they don’t have cancer Finally, on January 12, she asked her sister to take her to the Long Island Jewish Medical Center. At this point, she said she was so ill that she couldn’t remember what happened afterwards. She said she remembered one ultrasound at the hospital and woke up to the doctor and told her she had a new liver. “That one decision saved my life,” Smith said. “It’s very overwhelming. Emotionally, everything, mentally.” Tests have shown that Smith suffers from fulminant hepatitis B. This is a very rare condition in which a patient suffers from immediate liver failure. Smith was then taken to North Shore University Hospital and placed under the control of Dr. Luis Teperman, Head of Transwell Services at Northwell. Since cerebral edema caused by hepatitis B caused seizures, it was decided that Smith should be placed in a medically induced coma. She was immediately put on the transplant list, a match was found within 48 hours, and she was able to undergo a transplant operation on January 17. She was able to go home on January 26th. When the doctor removed Smith’s mask and found a small studded nose piercing, the mystery of why an otherwise healthy young woman became very seriously ill was solved. By excluding all other variables, the medical team determined that the illness was an infection from its nose piercing and caused fulminant hepatitis B, and more importantly, she sought treatment. It took too long. “This was the only change that happened in her life, this nose piercing, and the best time for the virus to hatch,” said Dr. Teperman. Smith, who hasn’t returned to work yet, wants to share her story in the hope that he will not avoid coming to the hospital for fear of COVID-19 and encourage people to closely monitor their health. I think. Had she waited a day or two for her visit to the emergency room, her story would have ended in a very different way. Smith, who regularly schedules appointments with Dr. Teperman every 10 days, says he doesn’t know what to say to his daughter if there will be a nose piercing debate in the future.

