COVID: 20,499 new cases, more than 253 deaths-English

COVID: 20,499 new cases, more than 253 deaths

February 26

(ANSA)-Rome, February 26-There have been 20,499 new COVID-19 cases in Italy in the last 24 hours, and an additional 253 virus deaths, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

This will be compared to 19,886 new cases and 308 new deaths on Thursday.

Starting Thursday, 353,704, an additional 325,404 tests have been run in the last 24 hours.

The positive rate increased by 0.7% to 6.3%.

Cases in the intensive care unit increased from 26 to 2,194 and hospitalizations increased from 35 to 18,292.

The death toll since the outbreak began is currently 97,227.

(ANSA).

