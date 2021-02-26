Nursing home COVID cases plummeted 89% when residents were vaccinated

The new federal data brings little hope to the situation so far. The darkest and deadliest corner Of a pandemic.

The number of cases and deaths of COVID-19 in nursing homes in the United States has declined significantly since December due to millions of vaccinations on the arms of residents and staff.

The weekly rate of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes plummeted 89% from early December to the second week of February. By comparison, national case rates have fallen by 58%, remaining higher than those reported before late October.

Nursing home cases are at their lowest levels since the Medicare Medicaid Service Center began requiring weekly case reports to more than 15,500 institutions nationwide in May. In fact, the 3,505 new cases reported in the second week of February were nearly half of the numbers recorded in the previous week, and only 10 of the number counted in the week of December, the highest pandemic. It’s a fraction.

is more than 170,000 Americans have died In nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and long-term care facilities, according to state data edited by the COVID Tracking Project.

According to experts, the dramatic decrease in the number of cases in nursing homes, where about 130,000 residents and staff have died since the outbreak of the virus in the United States, has become more common as more Americans are vaccinated. It shows an optimistic view of a bright day for the entire community.

USA TODAY analysis of federal data shows that new cases are declining in the home at a much faster pace than the community in which the home is located.

Nursing home cases are declining at a faster pace than COVID-19 infections in about 1,700 out of about 2,100 counties, despite the virus slowing down nationwide.With available data.

An even more dramatic trend was seen in 36 counties with more than 150,000 inhabitants.: Nursing home cases plummeted, despite increased infection rates in the wider community. In Harris County, Texas, cases of COVID-19 were 38% higher in the last three weeks than the peak three weeks in December. Nursing home case, During that time, it decreased by 31%.

Residents and nursing home staff, along with nurses, doctors and other front-line healthcare professionals, were the first Americans to be vaccinated. As of Thursday, 4.5 million residents and staff received at least one dose and 2.2 million received both, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early data from the federal government likely helped the vaccine keep residents and staff safe, said Dr. June McCoy, an associate professor of medicine, preventive medicine, and medical education at Northwestern University. He said he provided compelling evidence.

“Only one thing that could have caused this dramatic change in the number of cases per day was introduced,” McCoy said. “It’s a vaccine.”

An analysis of preliminary data collected by the American Health Care Association found that new cases declined faster when nursing homes vaccinated residents and staff. The analysis compared 797 homes that were vaccinated to residents and staff in late December with more than 1,700 homes in the same county that had not yet been vaccinated.

Three weeks after the first vaccination clinic, vaccinated nursing homes had a 21% reduction in unvaccinated nursing homes, compared with a 48% reduction in new cases in residents. Case rate between staff, Those who hesitated to accept the vaccineAlso, at a slower rate than among the inhabitants, I dropped in at a house with a vaccine clinic.

David Gifford, Chief Medical Officer of the American Health Care Association, said the new data show that the vaccine protects residents and staff in nursing homes, perhaps representing “light at the end of the tunnel.” It was.

However, he warned that more research is needed to determine the amount of vaccine-induced reduction in cases.

“It’s a little tricky because incidents and deaths are declining everywhere,” Gifford said. “The question is, is it diminished due to the vaccine, or is it diminished because it is behind the outbreak … it’s a combination of both.”

Another factor: Previously infected residents and staff have developed innate immunity to the virus. Professor William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine said that nursing homes benefit from “local herd immunity” when combined with workers who have a high proportion of vaccinated patients and are less likely to be infected with the virus in the area. It says it’s likely. Preventive medicine.

Schaffner said the same phenomenon could have occurred in hospitals and clinics where workers were vaccinated during the first phase of vaccine introduction. He hasn’t looked at the data, but Schaffner said case reports suggest that fewer healthcare workers are ill with the coronavirus.

“One of the consequences is that healthcare professionals’ absenteeism for COVID is reduced almost immediately,” Schaffner said. “These numbers aren’t just going down, they’re going down like rocks of water.”

Vaccines “must be a factor”

New cases have been reported to have declined significantly in states that have actively deployed vaccines to nursing homes.

Connecticut was one of the first states to vaccinate residents in the outbreaks last spring and December. The state has completed three rounds of vaccination clinics at Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Centers since it began its efforts during the winter holidays.

Nursing home resident cases have declined 91% across the state since early DecemberIt’s almost twice as fast as the entire state.In New Haven County, nursing home cases have decreased by 94% and community cases have decreased by 58% in the last two months.

David Hunter is President and Chief Executive Officer of Mary Wade Home in New Haven and includes 94 Nursing Homes and 54 Assisted Living Units. Only one resident refused to be vaccinated.

Mary Wade was overwhelmed when COVID killed dozens of cases and 17 deaths last spring, just like any other home. However, federal data show that since the summer, nursing homes have only five residents and nine staff. All cases occurred in December or January. One employee who tested positive worked in two nursing homes and was vaccinated twice, according to Hunter.

Still, Mr. Hunter said the vaccine “must be a factor” to reduce COVID, keeping distance, separating residents from those exposed to the virus, providing adequate personal protective equipment, etc. Efforts were made.

Mag Morelli, president of Leading Age Connecticut, which represents 40 non-profit nursing homes, said cases have been “significantly reduced” due to aggressive vaccine deployment, community case reduction, and nursing home infection control efforts. ..

“We are really happy with the result,” Moreri said. “I look forward to continuing to move forward.”

Vaccination brings more freedom

Nursing home outbreaks are problematic throughout the pandemic and usually correlate with the spread of the virus within the community.The first confirmed outbreak in the country in the Seattle Metro region Defeated Life Care Center Kirkland, a dozen or more death-related nursing homes.

The outbreak of Kirkland emphasized the importance of protecting patients in frail nursing homes. The federal and state governments have imposed extensive restrictions on housing, including frequent inspections, visitor restrictions, and maintaining social distance in common areas such as canteens.

Such precautions may have reduced penetration in nursing homes and saved lives, but prevented record numbers of deaths in November and December, when community case rates soared. It wasn’t enough to prevent it. Over 40,000 nursing home residents have died in the last two months. This is about a quarter of all pandemic casualties that began with the January death in Kirkland.

Vaccine arrivals and relaxation of restrictions will not be immediate for residents of isolated nursing homes.

“I don’t think we really understand how older people are struggling,” McCoy said. “They are hungry for contact with humans.”

McCoy is the Program Director of the Northwestern Geriatrics Fellowship, which trains doctors in Chicago’s nursing home and retirement community Claire. Almost all of the 350 residents of the community are vaccinated and regularly tested for COVID. Nursing home part of the complex,According to federal data, called Claire’s Terrace, cases of five residents were reported in January.

Claire’s Executive Director, Kyle Xlein, said some staff were also tested positive, probably from pre-vaccination exposure.

Still, he believes the community is safe due to the overwhelming number of vaccinated residents and the ability to quickly inspect homes.

“We feel it’s the safest place in the city,” says Exline.

Claire is considering relaxing restrictions to allow older people who have been vaccinated with both vaccines to move around and socialize freely, McCoy said. However, such decisions must comply with CMS, state and city health guidelines.

Residents wanted to be vaccinated, but Claire’s nursing home employees were late in accepting vaccinations.

A JAMA research In this week’s report, 78% of U.S. nursing home residents received their first vaccination, 38% of Nursing Home Staff Shots accepted when they were offered.

According to McCoy, the vaccination coverage for Claire’s staff was comparable to the figures reported by JAMA. However, after McCoy educated staff on the safety of the vaccine, more staff agreed to be vaccinated.

Weekly federal studies show that vaccination may also affect the reduction in the number of cases and deaths of nursing home staff.

Over the past two months, the number of confirmed staff cases across the country has decreased by 86%. This is only 4 points less than the decrease in occupants. However, the decline in deaths was more pronounced for 75% of residents than for 42% of staff.

Residents are fully vaccinated and about 75% of staff are vaccinatedIn Claire – Still rising numbers – According to Exline, the outlook for employees and residents is much brighter than it was a year ago.

“For the first time in a year, we knew people were safe and could sleep a little at night,” he said.

