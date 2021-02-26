New single-dose COVID vaccine coming soon in Pennsylvania





Pennsylvania — As the state is working on COVID-19 vaccination, the timeline remains uncertain when important next steps in vaccine deployment will take place.

However, it seems that the third vaccine may soon be mixed. Authorities are waiting for an emergency use authorization at the federal level to approve a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Friday, senior health adviser Lindsay Mauldin said this could happen “preferably early next week.” It remains unclear how the vaccine will be deployed and how it will affect the state’s vaccination efforts.

“We are waiting for guidance from the CDC and the FDA,” said Mauldin. “No allocation decision is made until the use of the emergency permit is granted.” With that approval, Mauldin said the Ministry of Health would work with a bipartisan joint legislative task force on vaccines to decide how to administer the vaccine. This week, county-level officials suggested that the single-dose vaccine would be prioritized over vulnerable residents who may face significant challenges when returning with a second dose. This includes people with disabilities, the elderly and the homeless.

Meanwhile, the state is working on significantly more vaccines this week. This week, the state as a whole received about 40,000 more doses than last week, and Mauldin said this was a persistent trend. “Vaccine allocation is definitely changing,” she said.

However, the dose is still very short. About 9 million doses are required to vaccinate 4.5 million people in the 1A category. And Mauldin hesitated to promise an exact date that the state could move to the 1B category, a priority group that includes teachers, police officers, and other frontline workers. “Every week we see more vaccines flowing into the Commonwealth,” she said. “As it continues to move forward, we will be able to predict a little better about what the timing will look like.”

In the past, officials such as Governor Tom Wolf and former Health Minister Dr. Rachel Levine have expressed hope that the vaccine will be available to the general public in late spring or early summer. Just a few weeks ago, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a show today that he believes April will be the “open season” for vaccines, suggesting that it will be widely available at that time. It was. But as winter approaches, these desires become less likely to occur, Mauldin said on Friday, “we must be realistic.” “I don’t think I’m giving a quote at this point … I want to be careful not to over-promise,” she said, but the state “sticks to this summer’s goals” for public release. Stated. .. The state continues to promise to vaccinate the 1A category first, with some delays, but no plans to prioritize teachers and other important 1B workers over 1A in the coming weeks.

