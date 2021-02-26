People are addicting themselves with COVID-19 horse anthelmintic





For more articles, visit Insider’s Business section.. People are trying to treat and prevent COVID-19 by taking the drug ivermectin Commonly used to deworm horses — And they are addicting themselves in the process. ABC news Reported an increase in calls to drug-related toxicology centers. The Missouri Poison Center alone has increased the normal amount of messages received the day before a pandemic by 40-50. Experts are urging people to avoid the temptation of fake “cure” that can cause as bad or even worse health problems as COVID-19 infection. Julie Weber, president of the American Poison Control Center Association, told ABC News that she received a prescription for equestrian through a veterinarian and used horse-sized doses instead of waiting for the drug to be obtained through the proper route. .. “We had a case of someone using a veterinary source of the horse drug ivermectin, which contains quite a lot of the drug,” Weber told ABC News. .. Ivermectin is not a cure, cure or preventative for COVID-19, but it is one of the many unproven and unsafe hacks advertised on the internet. For other dangerous hacks advertised online, Drink bleach Addiction to yourself Cleaning products, And taking antimalarial drugs Hydroxychloroquine — Despite the warning, the drug advertised by former President Donald Trump is ineffective and can be harmful. Ivermectin is acceptable in small amounts, but can poison large amounts in adults Ivermectin is commonly used as an antiparasitic cream for dogs, cats and horses. You can get rid of lice, scabies and insects in mammals. Small doses of medicine can be tolerated by humans, but have few other side effects Nausea, rash, increased heart rate, Taking ivermectin for animals as large as a compact car can be addictive. According to the Missouri Poison Center Serious overdose of ivermectin can cause seizures, coma, lung problems, and heart problems. The Missouri Toxicology Center recommends refraining from taking your pet’s medication and waiting for one of the COVID-19 vaccines instead, or seeing a doctor if you suspect you have a coronavirus infection. doing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people accidentally addicted to household cleaners trying to clean their homes has increased by 20%. If you or your loved one seems to have taken a large amount of ivermectin, call your local toxicology center or call 911. Loading Something is loaded.

