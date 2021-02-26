Here’s why the number of flu this season is so low and what it means next season:





Raleigh, NC (WTVD)-So far, North Carolina has had five flu deaths this season until May. Last year, there were 186 flu deaths throughout the season. The COVID-19 precautions we take (masking, social distance, washing hands, etc.) seem to help control the number of influenza. Erica Wilson, Medical Director of Vaccine Preventable Respiratory Diseases in North Carolina, said: “Usually this time of year, there are many hospitalizations due to influenza, which occupy most of the hospital’s capacity. Health and Welfare Department Public Health Department.” For now, this is very important for COVID patients, The fact that people are preventing flu is rare, but very important. “ According to Wilson, COVID-19 is more susceptible than influenza. “You also have some immunity in the community to the flu-people had it before,” Wilson said. “We have vaccines that help prevent the spread, so they all help keep our numbers low.” The number of cases of influenza is so small nationwide that it is difficult to calculate how well the flu vaccine works each year, CDC officials said. But Dave Sehgal, site director for Holly Springs flu maker Seqirus, said he wasn’t concerned that this would affect the effectiveness of his next flu shot. “The important thing to recognize or know here is that the data is not zero,” says Sehgal. “We have data on the location of the flu and the types of strains we have. Not as much as we’ve ever seen. With it, coupled with the processes we’ve used in the past, we’re a flu maker this year. I’m not worried about coming up with the right strains when making the flu vaccine from late summer to autumn. “ “What they do to vaccinate against influenza each year is that all states in the country send influenza samples to the CDC and analyze them to see which strains are circulating and that information. Is to find out what you put into your flu shot using flu, “said Wilson. “This year we have fewer flu shots than in the previous year, so we have fewer samples to look at when thinking about flu shots, but we can do flu shots next year as well.” Demand for influenza vaccination this year was 20% higher than expected, Sehgal said. He said the pandemic may be the reason for the increasing demand for flu shots. “In the context of COVID-19, vaccination is very important because we want to avoid having to deal with both influenza and COVID-19 co-infections at the same time,” says Sehgal. “Thinking about influenza, all patients vaccinated against influenza no longer need to enter the healthcare system for treatment and can devote valuable resources to and dedicate valuable resources to COVID-19 patients.” Wilson emphasized the importance of continuing 3W practice and said it was never too late to get a flu shot. She said you have another month or two.

