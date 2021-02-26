Invasion of retroviruses associated with high incidence of koala lymphoma and leukemia

February 26 (UPI) — A new retrovirus is rapidly rewriting the koala genome, and a new study published in the journal Nature Communications on Friday found that a virus known as koala retrovirus (KoRV) has a lymphoma incidence. It suggests that it is the cause of the rise. Leukemia and other cancers in the koala population in northern Australia.

Like HIV and other retroviruses, KoRV makes a copy and inserts its DNA into the host’s genome. These mutations can cause health problems.

The genomes of almost all animals, including humans, contain the remnants of past “germline” infections. Most of these infections identified by degraded viral fragments occurred millions of years ago, making it nearly impossible to understand how they affected animal health.

Koalas, meanwhile, have provided scientists with the opportunity to study retrovirus invasion in real time.

In Australia and New Zealand, koalas are regularly attacked by dogs and cars. As a result, many koalas are rescued, rehabilitated, and tested for illness.

“Koalas generally undergo a thorough diagnostic procedure

An anesthetic performed by an experienced wildlife veterinarian for tumor diagnosis and

“Cancer,” Gale McCuen, a scientist at the Leibniz Zoo Wildlife Research Institute and principal research author, told UPI by email.

As a result of this practice, koala cancer incidence is well documented. Captive and rescued koalas are also regularly tested for KoRV.

Since retroviruses have been shown to cause cancer in other animals, researchers hypothesized that the increased cancer incidence of koalas was due to KoRV.

To confirm this relationship, researchers sequenced DNA from wild koalas diagnosed with cancer. Genome analysis revealed where KoRV inserted its DNA.

By comparing retrovirus insertion sites between healthy koalas and koalas with cancer, and genetic differences between healthy and tumor tissues of individual koalas, researchers found that KoRV mutations and cancers common to koalas. We have identified a strong correlation with the gene that causes the disease.

Comparing the genomes of different koalas, researchers found that the KoRV insertion sites were dramatically different. Within the genomes of humans and other animals, signs of ancient germline infections are most often found in the same place in two individuals.

“over time,

Endogenous retroviruses accumulate and degrade mutations, resulting in fewer reintegration events and only some specific integrations remaining in the population until they are all.

Individuals in the population have integration at the same locus — those who do not have a high degree

Harmful effects, “said McCuen.

The diversity of KoRV mutations found in the koala genome confirms that retrovirus infection is still in its infancy. That’s bad news for koalas.

“The constant generation of new integrations increases the likelihood of landing in harmful areas such as oncogenes,” Leibniz IZW co-author of wildlife disease Professor Alex Greenwood told UPI.

Oncogenes are genes that can cause cancer.

Despite the diversity of KoRV insertion sites revealed by the latest analysis, researchers were surprised to find that KoRV mutations were concentrated around specific hotspots.

The proteins that guide the viral DNA insertion process appear to prefer specific sequences within the host’s genome.

“Many of the genes that are hotspots are very active, which means that DNA tends to be“ open ”and accessible,” says Greenwood.

Unfortunately, some of the more open or active sites on the genome are those that host high concentrations of genes associated with cell proliferation.

KoRV mutations can affect germ cells and can spread rapidly throughout the animal population.

“Normal germline mutations have a 50:50 chance of being passed on to offspring.

The parent who has the mutation. However, you can use KoRV to generate new integrations frequently.

“Individual,” said McCuen.

“Once multiple KoRV integrations are built, offspring can at least inherit.

One endogenous KoRV integration from affected parents is over 50%, which is

It continues to rise with further integration, “says McEwen.

The findings help explain how the rapid spread of germline infections with retroviruses can help the growth of serious health problems.

Scientists hope to gain further insight into the spread of KoRV mutations and their health effects by analyzing the genomes of groups of koalas that live on islands where they have isolated from a larger population. said.

They also plan to study the association between KoRV mutations and other koala diseases, including chronic chlamydia and debilitating diseases.