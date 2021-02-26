Studies highlight the need for individualized anorexia treatment

Important point Among the standard treatments for anorexia nervosa, a single treatment does not appear to be effective in all patients.

Individual treatments for people living with anorexia nervosa seem to be most beneficial.

Complications from anorexia nervosa can be serious and even fatal. However, in most cases, appropriate medical care can be addressed and monitored.

European and Australian researchers conducted a systematic review of the literature on the treatment of anorexia nervosa proposed by international clinical guidelines and found that one option did not outperform the others. did.

The findings underscore why individualized approaches to treating eating disorders are so important. Anorexia nervosa not only causes permanent damage to a person’s body and mind, but can also be fatal.

Reviews published in The· Lancet psychiatry The February journal examined more than 14,000 studies. The researchers used 13 randomized controlled trials for psychological treatment to compare 1,047 patients in a meta-analysis.

Of the patients included, 97.4% were women.This statistic shows that studies on anorexia nervosa rarely include men, and Men often underreport eating disorders..

Researchers have reviewed several treatments for anorexia nervosa, including:

The researchers evaluated three important areas of each treatment to assess its effectiveness.

The authors wrote that “in our key results, there were no interventions that exceeded conventional treatment, but CBT had lower dropout rates for all causes than psychodynamically oriented psychotherapists.” ing.

What this means to you Researchers have found that the best treatments for eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa, are personalized and take into account the unique needs of each individual.If you or your loved one suffers from an eating disorder, you can ask for help and help National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Helpline-Telephone or text (800) 931-2237.There are also additional resources in NEDA website Includes free and low cost support.

What is Anorexia Nervosa?

Anorexia nervosa Eating disorders..Anyone, Regardless of age, Race, or ethnicity can develop the condition.

People with anorexia nervosa usually have difficulty maintaining a weight that is considered appropriate for their height and age.They may lose a lot of weight They are children, I don’t gain weight when it should be.

People with anorexia nervosa may limit the amount and type of food they eat, or take compensatory behavior when eating (exercise a lot, use laxatives, or Throw what they eat).

Some people with anorexia nervosa Poor body image Often there are other mental health conditions such as depression.

Why do people develop anorexia nervosa?

Eating disorders are not caused by a single factor. Rather, it is the combination of a person’s genetics, other mental or physical health, and life experience that contributes to the risk of developing an eating disorder.

Certain aspects of someone’s personality can also make them more prone to eating disorders, especially those related to anorexia nervosa.

“People with anorexia nervosa often feel helpless in all other areas of their lives and therefore often control their diet.” Leela R. Magabi, MD, Regional Medical Director of Regional Psychiatry, California, speaks to Verywell. “People are sticking to what they feel safe and comfortable and what they control. For some, it’s the ability to refuse to eat, make noise, or wipe out. . ”

What are the signs of anorexia nervosa?

Possible warning signs and symptoms of eating disorders can be behavioral and physical.The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) states that anorexia nervosa can occur in the following cases:

Refuse to eat certain foods and often go to restrictions on all categories of foods

Maintain excessively rigorous retirement home

Seems to be worried about eating in public

Symptoms such as gastric cramps, other non-specific gastrointestinal upsets, dizziness

What if anorexia nervosa is not treated?

Any part of the body, including the psyche, can be affected by anorexia nervosa.Injuries can have long-term effects on human health and can be fatal in some cases.

Here are some examples of possible medical complications of anorexia nervosa:

Mitral valve prolapse, fainting, sudden cardiac death

Gastrointestinal problems, etc. Gastroparesis And constipation

Loss of menstrual cycle and infertility

Sarcopenia, bone loss, and tooth problems

Poor wound healing and weakened immune system

Depression, anxiety, suicide

Before dealing with the psychological symptoms of anorexia nervosa, people with this condition Nutritionally recovered..

Over time, anorexia nervosa can cause changes in the body’s ability to digest food, which in turn can make the physical and emotional experience of recovery more difficult. ..

“In a healthy body, food comes out of the stomach into the small intestine in about an hour.” Neeru Bakshi, MD, FAPA, CEDS, The Regional Medical Director of the Eating Recovery Center in Washington, tells Verywell. “For patients with anorexia, it can be there for hours and leave a feeling of fullness. This can cause many problems because the patient may feel full and complain that they do not want to eat. It can cause. ”

2011 meta-analysis published in Archive of General Psychiatry Journals Anorexia nervosa was found to have the highest mortality rate among eating disorders. According to NEDA, 1 in 5 of all deaths from anorexia nervosa suicide..

Complications from anorexia nervosa can be serious, if not life-threatening, but timely and appropriate treatment can help mitigate these risks. “Almost all complications of anorexia nervosa are treatable and reversible with timely and competent medical care,” Bakshi said, even though all systems in the body could be affected by this condition. Is. ”

Relapse prevention

Anorexia nervosa can be managed, but people with disabilities can relapse. That’s another reason why it’s important to find a cure that helps more people.

Neeru Bakshi, MD, FAPA, CEDS It is important for patients to know that recurrence is often a reality in the recovery of eating disorders and is not shameful. Knowing that recovery is possible is just as important. -Neeru Bakshi, MD, FAPA, CEDS

2016 study published in MBC Psychiatry The journal found that when using guideline recurrence prevention anorexia nervosa, 11% of participants relapsed completely, 19% of participants relapsed partially, and 70% of participants relapsed after 18 months. I found that I didn’t.

“For patients, it’s important to know that recurrence is often a reality and not shameful in the recovery of eating disorders. It’s just as important to know that recovery is possible,” says Bakshi. .. “If the patient leaves treatment, that is, does not reach the ideal weight range during treatment, the less weight the patient recovers, the more likely it is to relapse.”

Importance of personalized care

A systematic review of treatments for anorexia nervosa highlights why finding a universal treatment can be life-changing, if not life-saving, for people in that condition. I will. The researchers concluded that “there is an urgent need to fund new research to develop and improve treatments for adults with anorexia nervosa.”

When choosing from currently available treatments, Magavi recommends that healthcare professionals consider how each person’s experience can shape their treatment needs.

“Each individual has a different story, personality, and set of needs,” says Magabi. “And remain rigorous, with the same treatment and sequence medicine It can be harmful to each and every patient. ”

Kindness and compassion for people with anorexia nervosa will also be of great help. 2013 study International Journal of Eating Disorders We have found that dealing with shame about eating disorders can help patients better deal with their behavior.

Many people “experience shame and guilt, and even family and friends are not confident,” Magabi adds. She says that’s why it’s important for healthcare providers to “ask free-form questions to get this important information.” From there, she adds, patients with anorexia nervosa will have access to “resources, treatments, and medications as needed.”