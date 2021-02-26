Big Unknown: Does the Covid Vaccine Block the Spread of the Virus? | Australian News

As Australia participates in the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout, researchers know that the various vaccines used are strong in hospitalization and prevention of serious illness, but the virus is another. It is not clear how well it can be prevented from spreading to people.

The term “Covid-19” is often used interchangeably to describe both viruses and illnesses, but it is important to understand the difference between the two.

The virus is Sars-CoV-2, but the disease that can cause symptoms such as coughing and fever is Covid-19. We know that vaccinated people are protected from the development of Covid-19 and its symptoms in 63-95% of cases, depending on the vaccine.All vaccines deployed Very effective in stopping severe illness as well..

The big open question is whether vaccinated people can take over Sars-CoV-2 even if they haven’t developed Covid-19. Researchers continue to say that more data and monitoring of vaccinated people is needed to understand this. But why are we still uncertain when more than 200 million doses have been given worldwide?

Professor Catherine Bennett, director of epidemiology at Deakin University in Melbourne, says the research needed to determine whether a vaccine blocks the spread of the virus is one of the most difficult.

“Vaccinated countries have had emergency vaccines deployed due to the seriousness of the situation, and they were just flooded with cases,” says Bennett.

“But that also means that they are also countries where measures such as blockades are usually strengthened. Therefore, it is difficult to know what is contributing to the cessation of spread. Vaccines, or blockades, etc. Other means.

“Another aspect is that all vaccine deployments focus on the most vulnerable and high-risk people, but most of them already have many hygiene and protection measures, such as hospitals and elderly housing with care. Therefore, it is difficult to know how much the vaccine contributes because the vaccine is administered in an environment that is not as infected with the virus as the general public. . “

Sumak Grady, a nurse manager at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, was one of the first Australians to receive the Pfizer vaccine on February 22nd. Photo: Toby Zerna / AP

Fortunately, even if the vaccine does not prevent the infection of Sars-CoV-2 in most cases, there is evidence that it is not so severe if an unvaccinated person catches the virus from a vaccinated person. Already there.

The higher the level of exposure to droplets and aerosols from an infected person, the more aggressive the disease is believed to be. If the vaccinated person is asymptomatic, the chances of it spreading due to coughing or splattering are greatly reduced, and virus-rich droplets are released into the air.

“It takes time to actually follow people and regularly test and check for viral load,” Bennett said. “This work is being done, and previous data show that on average, vaccinated people have lower viral load than pre-vaccinated or unvaccinated people. . “

That’s why continuous monitoring of vaccinated people is important, said Professor Tania Sorell, director of the Marieba Seal Institute for Infectious Diseases, and Professor Ian Frazer, an immunologist at the University of Queensland. A review of the Australian Academy of Health Medicine published in December.. They wrote that control of the pandemic would depend on “sustainable and enhanced support for research and innovation to continue to provide the knowledge and tools needed to tackle the pandemic, even in small cases.” ..

Professor Gregory Door is an infectious disease physician at St. Vincent Hospital in Sydney, studying the long-term effects of Covid-19 on inpatients. He said the “gold standard” of vaccine science is to stop infections and illnesses, which is known as “ankylosing spondylitis”. The rubella and smallpox vaccines are examples of vaccines that provide this extreme level of immunity.

“But that is not always achieved with all vaccines,” Dore said.

However, lack of sterile immunity is not always a problem. Polio is virtually eradicated worldwide, even though the vaccine does not provide bactericidal immunity.

Influenza vaccines do not provide bactericidal immunity and, depending on the type of vaccine, are 40-60% effective in preventing disease.But they have proven to be invaluable To prevent hospitalization and the burden of other illnesses In a vulnerable group. Influenza has also shown that other aspects of the immune system that are not related to the immune response caused by the vaccine may work to fill the gap. This may be the case with Covid, but we need more time to see if it works.

“There is some confusion about all of these different types of effectiveness endpoints,” says Dore.

“The main efficacy endpoints studied in clinical trials, and what we know best are the prevention of symptoms, and the prevention of serious illness and hospitalization. For example, the Physer and Moderna vaccines. Shows 95% prevention of symptomatic infections. Many people believe that percentages also apply to the ability of these vaccines to prevent transmission to others, but they do not. “

In fact, Dore states that it is very unlikely that any vaccine will achieve such a high level of infection prevention.

“It would be great if we could achieve 70-80% effectiveness with this.”

And he said all the signs were at least for the Pfizer vaccine, and there were also signs that AstraZeneca would significantly reduce the infection.

Dore says the overall main purpose of vaccination programs should be to protect people from severe illness. All Covid-19 vaccines deployed achieve this.

“The big question for Australia is what level of vaccination is needed, so we don’t always use strict restriction levers such as blockades and quarantines,” says Dore. “It’s a tricky balancing act and still a moveable feast. If most adults are vaccinated, even if their children haven’t been vaccinated yet, would they reduce their rigorous measures? It’s not easy. As a country, as we get more information, we need to adjust our response. In the next six months, we’ll see a huge amount of money. “