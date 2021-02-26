New Jersey reports an additional 46 COVID deaths and 3,149 cases as state-wide warnings of developmental activity have dropped to “moderate” levels.

New Jersey Health Authority Announces 3,149 Confirmations Coronavirus An additional 46 people died after Friday’s case and hospitalization fell to the lowest level in more than three months. State-wide COVID-19 activity level drops moderately First time since November.

Governor Phil Murphy The latest figures were released during the virtual briefing, noting that as of Friday morning, the dose of coronavirus vaccine given in New Jersey was 1,292,124 and the second was 636,947. According to the state, this is one of the more than 2.47 million doses received by the state. Running tabulation by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the adult population within the next few months.

Murphy said New Jersey can get the first shipment 70,000 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine Next week if approved as expected.

“Keep an eye out for this task of defeating this virus and ending this pandemic. We are waiting for the FDA’s final decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is considered safe and effective. We are optimistic about having another vaccine to take part in the fight, “Murphy said. “But vaccines are the only weapon. Social distance, especially indoor wearing of a face cover, and common sense are as important as ever.”

The 7-day average for new cases was 2,579, a 4% decrease from a week ago and a 42% decrease from a month ago. Seventy-one hospitals in New Jersey reported 2,008 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus as of Thursday night, a 48% decrease from the recent highs on 22 December.

The positive rate for tests performed on Monday, the latest available day, was 6.53% based on 55,350 tests. The state-wide infection rate increased slightly from 0.88 the day before to 0.89. A percentage less than 1 means that the outbreak is slowing down.

The state of New Jersey reported 696,000 confirmed coronavirus cases out of more than 10.4 million PCR tests approximately 12 months after the state reported its first case on March 4, 2020. There were also 86,833 positive antigen tests. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that positive antigen tests may be done at the same time and may overlap with confirmed PCR tests.

The 9 million states also reported that 23,192 inhabitants died from complications associated with COVID-19, of which 2,331 are believed to have died. This includes 1,525 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported in February.

New Jersey identified 63 COVID-19 variants that were first identified in the United Kingdom, and eight new cases were reported on Friday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY NUMBERS (sorted by newest)

Bergen County: 68,249 confirmed cases (400 new), 2,333 confirmed deaths (281 possible)

Hudson County: 63,044 confirmed cases (307 new), 1,820 confirmed deaths (possibly 180)

Monmouth County: 51,103 confirmed cases (307 new), 1,277 confirmed deaths (122 possible)

Essex County: 66,882 confirmed cases (292 new), 2,402 confirmed deaths (269 possible)

Middle Sex County: 67,137 confirmed cases (250 new), 1,860 confirmed deaths (229 possible)

Ocean County: 51,553 confirmed cases (236 new), 1,738 confirmed deaths (117 possible)

Morris County: 31,797 confirmed cases (195 new), 892 confirmed deaths (227 possible)

Passaic County: 51,680 confirmed cases (180 new), 1,508 confirmed deaths (173 possible)

Union County: 48,598 confirmed cases (179 new), 1,564 confirmed deaths (197 possible)

Camden County: 39,194 confirmed cases (137 new), 1,059 confirmed deaths (84 possible)

Mercer County: 25,965 confirmed cases (117 new), 837 confirmed deaths (39 possible)

Burlington County: 30,684 confirmed cases (99 new), 689 confirmed deaths (54 possible)

Somerset County: 18,512 confirmed cases (96 new), 678 confirmed deaths (102 possible)

Cumberland County: 12,058 confirmed cases (64 new), 340 confirmed deaths (27 possible)

Gloucester County: 20,915 confirmed cases (62 new), 509 confirmed deaths (28 possible)

Atlantic County: 19,545 confirmed cases (58 new), 539 confirmed deaths (27 possible)

Warren County: 6,267 confirmed cases (44 new), 197 confirmed deaths (possibly 19)

Hunterdon County: 6,231 confirmed cases (31 new), 105 confirmed deaths (54 possible)

Sussex County: 7,849 confirmed cases (27 new), 209 confirmed deaths (64 possible)

Salem County: 4,192 confirmed cases (22 new), 151 confirmed deaths (12 possible)

Cape May County: 3,667 confirmed cases (13 new), 154 confirmed deaths (probably 26))

Vaccines by county

Atlantic County-59,029 doses

Bergen County-215,718 doses

Burlington County-96,725 doses

Camden County-108,013 doses

Cape May County-27,546 doses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY-25,544 doses

ESSEXCOUNTY-150,829 doses

Gloucester County-65,605 doses

Hudson County-88,258 doses

Hunterdon County-23,723 doses

Mercer County-53,493 doses

Middle Sex County-145,318 doses

Monmouth County-139,350 doses

Morris County-139,995 doses

Ocean County-116,962 doses

Passaic County-84,543 doses

Salem County-12,117 doses

Somerset County-72,155 doses

Sussex County-28,539 doses

UNION COUNTY-91,136 doses

Warren County-17,274 doses

Unknown county-82,488 doses

Out-of-state-55,311 doses

Hospitalization

there were As of Thursday night, 2,008 patients admitted with confirmed (1,850) or suspicious cases of COVID-19 at 71 hospitals in New Jersey — 24 fewer than the night before State dashboard..

This included 439 in critical care or intensive care units (one more than the night before) and 270 on ventilators (two more).

There were also 264 COVID-19 patients and 255 inpatients who were discharged on Thursday.

Hospitalization peaked in more than 8,000 patients during the first wave of the April pandemic.

For school

Tuesday New Jersey reported Eight new school coronavirus outbreaksAccording to the state dashboard, there were a total of 152 cases this year, 737 among students, teachers and school staff.

New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.

According to the state, school outbreaks have been reported in all 21 counties.

These numbers do not include students or staff who appear to be infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are below what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons.

With approximately 1.4 million students and teachers throughout the state, the pedagogy that is occurring varies, with some schools teaching face-to-face, some using hybrid formats, and some completely remote. There is.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (31%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23.3%), 18-29 (19.5%), 65-79 (11%) , 5-17 (8.3%), 80 and above (5.1%), and 0-4 (1.7%).

On average, the virus is more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.32%), 65-79 (32.71%), 50-64 (15.55%), 30-49 (4.03%), 18- 29 follows. (0.38%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,901 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Currently there is an active outbreak At 341 facilitiesAs a result, there were 6,404 active cases for residents and 6,545 active cases for staff.

Global number

As of Friday, there were 113.1 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.51 million people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 28.41 million and the most deaths in more than 5,510,300.

