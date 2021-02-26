Mass vaccination event scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis | Coronavirus









ST. Dr. Frederick Ecoles, director of health at St. Louis, said Louis-a major vaccination event will take place on Saturday at the Omega Center in the city’s Mark Twain district. Echols told reporters on Friday’s Zoom Call that the event will take place Saturday from 8am to 6pm at the center’s 3900 Goodfellow Boulevard. Authorities are aiming for the first dose of 1750 Moderna vaccines for people over the age of 65 and those with eligible medical conditions. Echols said Saturday’s clinic would only give doses to qualified recipients with scheduled appointments. “The purpose of this week’s event is to ensure that these individuals have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in cities in the north (St. Louis),” Echols said. “This is a closed event, so only individuals on our list can enter the facility.” Transportation is available to those who need help to get to the Omega Center, Echols said. He warned against leaflets circulating in the community claiming that the event was open for walk-ups, emphasizing that doses were only available to qualified registered residents. By Thursday, Echols said more than 1,600 people had already signed up for doses at the Saturday event. The city has so far provided about 10,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and about 4,000 second doses. So far, about 50,000 people have registered with the city to be vaccinated, according to Ecoles. Residents looking for a vaccine St. Louis-MO.GOV / COVID19 / Vaccine Or call 314-657-1499.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos