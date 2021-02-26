Studies show that good cholesterol can increase your risk of heart attack





Health professionals have long advised patients to change their diet to increase “good” cholesterol in HDL while reducing “bad” cholesterol in LDL. However, studies show a bit of a contradiction in the sense that raising HDL cholesterol does not necessarily reduce the risk of heart disease — and the reason is that large and small cholesterol particles, according to the latest research. It may be a related issue. Simply put, “bad” LDL cholesterol is a type of cholesterol that causes accumulation in the arteries and puts you at risk for heart disease and related problems. On the other hand, “good” HDL cholesterol sends cholesterol from the arteries to the liver and excretes it. However, according to a new study from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, elevated HDL cholesterol does not necessarily provide protection. Benefits or risks depend on the size of HDL cholesterol, and large particles lead to an increased risk of having a heart attack. Principal Investigator of the Study, Dr. Robert Erosua Description: There is a positive causal link between the size of HDL cholesterol particles and the risk of heart attack, so it is necessary to increase the level of good cholesterol in the blood, but they should always be small particles. Small HDL cholesterol particles can effectively collect cholesterol from arteries and carry it to the liver. This study paved the way for additional studies, but currently there are no drugs that raise “good” cholesterol levels, not to mention drugs that produce small particles.

