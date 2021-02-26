Coronavirus FAQ: What is a mask brace? What if I get COVID after a single vaccination?

Every week, we answer “Frequently Asked Questions” about life during the coronavirus crisis. If you have any questions that you would like us to consider in future posts, please email us at [email protected] with the subject “Weekly Coronavirus Questions”.

I read a lot about double masking because of growing concerns about more contagious variants. But are there other ways to improve the fit of the mask? How about mask braces and mask tape? And do you need to shave your chin? !! Two masks are better than one. That’s what Dr. Anthony Fauci said in the face of the impending variants that are more likely to be transmitted. The goal is to fit better when you are in a potentially dangerous location, such as a crowded store. Richard Corsi, Dean of Portland State University’s Faculty of Engineering and School of Computer Science, can help keep pathogens away from personal space, especially everything that can be done to improve the seal around the nasal wrinkles. But there is no one-size-fits-all solution. “There is no better way than the other,” says Sonari Advani, an assistant professor of medicine at Duke University.

Experiment with different options to find one that is comfortable enough to maintain a length of time in a potentially dangerous environment. Let’s take a closer look at some of the different options. Mask tapes: Similar to those sold as medical tapes, “Mask tapes are like high-tech band-aids. Of course, they are sold in most pharmacies and online. Strips about 3 inches long. You can take one. Tape the mask to the point where it hits your nose, or use three small strips vertically to tighten the fit. “By the way, my wife uses it and tapes it. Will last longer and help cloud the seals and glasses, “says Corsi. Mask Brace: Virginia Tech researcher Linsey Marr tweeted that these were very useful, but warned that she looked very dorky! These rubber fitters can be purchased online or you can use the template to create a DIY version. You need to buy a rubber sheet first. Marr found a brace that was a bit tight to wear on the mask for long periods of time, but you can easily put it in a tote bag, for example with a backup mask that you keep in your car or bag. “It should significantly improve the performance of my surgical mask, which was very leaking around the sides,” she said on Twitter. There is also a mask brace that is made of silicone and is sold online, somewhat similar to the forbidden mask worn by the Silence of the Lambs Hannibal Lecter. These braces fit on top of the mask and stick to your face.

Shaving: Korsi usually has a beard and a mustache. However, he shaved when he noticed that it interfered with the fit of his mask. “When you inhale, the air goes to the least resistant path,” he explains. “Facial hair creates a lot of air gaps to get in properly. Therefore, it is very important to shave your chin if you want proper protection.” For a clean shave wherever the mask touches your face Go, he says. What should I do if I get COVID-19 after the first vaccination? Is it necessary to delay the second dose, even if it means that it is outside the recommended time frame? There is controversy on this point, but it has been shown that in the case of a double dose vaccine, a single dose does not provide a complete degree of protection in combination. For example, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, one study calculated that the efficacy after the first injection was about 50%. The number soared to over 92% after the second dose. In the meantime, it takes a few weeks for your body to start stirring the antibodies after vaccination.

Therefore, in theory, you may be exposed to the virus while taking it in a clinic or pharmacy. Alternatively, you may become inadvertent after the first dose and drop some precautions — please do not do this !! Then what? “If you are infected with COVID-19 after the first dose [of the vaccine], You have to wait until you recover from the acute illness and clear the quarantine guidelines [before getting vaccinated again]”Abral Karan, a doctor at Harvard Medical School, says. Do not release quarantine prematurely to complete the vaccine sequence, as there is a risk of infecting others. Sonari Advani, an assistant professor at Duke University, is particularly concerned about the risks to medical staff and front-line workers. In the case of COVID-19, it goes beyond the usual danger of spreading the infection by going anywhere.

Plus, because you’re already infected … you’re not really in such a big hurry to get a second installment of vax. Fortunately, for just a few of us who are unlucky enough to notice an infection during vaccination, Advani points to guidelines for the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the second dose can be delayed by up to 42 days without sacrificing efficacy. Advani believes that most people have recovered from cases of COVID-19, have completed the required quarantine period, and have more than enough time to receive a second dose within the vaccine period. And to ensure that this doesn’t happen to you, Advani emphasizes that you carefully follow all major COVID-19 prevention guidelines after getting your first dose — distance and mask. Wear and wash your hands frequently. Is it okay to receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a different arm than the first?