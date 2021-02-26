Oregon reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 336 new cases

The agency has also revised the press conference information. One in four elderly people have been vaccinated so far, not one in three.

Salem, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the state’s death to 2,206, the Oregon Department of Health reported Friday.

OHA also reported 336 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Friday, bringing the state total to 154,878.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Friday that a new dose of 30,594 COVID-19 vaccinations was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 22,353 doses were given on Thursday and 8,241 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon currently has a cumulative total of 911,648 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 1,177,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

The St. Charles Health System reported that 24,561 COVID-19 vaccinations were given as of early Friday.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Friday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 152, four fewer than Thursday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, four less than Thursday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 14 COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Friday, two of whom were in the ICU and one who was on mechanical ventilation.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Friday were Baker (2), Benton (7), Craccamus (20), Colombia (5), Couse (15), Curry (8), Deschutz (17). ) Is in the county. ), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (9), Lane (28), Lynn (12), Malfur ( 2), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (47), Pork (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (6), Washington (38), Yamhill (8).

caution: Due to a server error, a large number of electronic lab reports (ELRs) were not processed until after Thursday business hours. Friday’s test count includes all ELRs received on Thursday. The number of cases is lower than expected because the community health department was unable to create cases from the positive ELRs received after business hours.

The 2,205th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on February 10 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on February 24. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,206th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 55-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on January 28 and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on February 23. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

During ~ Friday press conference, OHA erroneously reported that the current proportion of vaccinated elderly people in Oregon is one in three. That is an error. The correct percentage is a quarter, or 25%. “I regret this miscalculation,” OHA said.

OHA on Friday Updates provided About Oregon Vaccination Program and Vaccination Eligibility:

Vaccine eligibility will be released to people over the age of 65 on March 1. A few weeks earlier than the original schedule, it is expected that by March 29, sufficient vaccine will be assigned to vaccinate at least 75% of all older people.

The first members of the general public are eligible for the COVID vaccine by 1 June, and the remaining groups of civilians are eligible on 1 July.

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.