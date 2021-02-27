Governor Gavin Newsom hopes to get a new tool against the deadly virus at a California Valley press conference Friday, as the new COVID-19 infection rate is slow and the number of vaccinations is rising in Tulare County. Was announced.

The state will receive more than 1.1 million new Johnson & Johnson vaccine single doses over the next three weeks, Newsum said.

Vaccines voted unanimously on Friday by a government advisory board to recommend approval are less restrictive than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently in use. These vaccines require two doses to be fully effective and should be stored at very low temperatures.

The Biden administration has told California that it will be able to receive 380,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the week of March 1, and Newsom said he expects the same amount every week for three weeks, but that’s just a preview. is there.

“It’s consistent based on that three-week window,” he said. “We think about where to land in terms of distribution.”

The general public is not expected to choose which vaccine they want to take, and the federal or state government decides whether the J & J vaccine will be added to a larger pool or another way. It is not yet clear. Because of its unique characteristics.

Carrie Monterio, a spokesman for the Turea County Health and Welfare Department, hopes that the Turrea County Health Authority will give J & J shots to the local homeless population and migrant agricultural workers.

“Now there are three (different vaccines) and the supply produced is very confidently over 380,000. By the end of March they will start to grow significantly,” Newsom said.

J & J states that the vaccine dose will be 4 million doses, a total of 20 million doses by the end of March and another 80 million doses by the end of June.

It is uncertain whether the number of J & J doses that Turea County will receive, or whether the four new state mobile clinics assigned to Turea County by the state will inoculate ag workers with the new vaccine.

“There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said while it was almost daily at vaccination centers around the state.

As of Friday, the daily case rate for COVID-19 in Turea County is 18 per 100,000 population, with a positive rate of 7%. The county scored 9.5% on the state’s Healthy Place Index.

To move from the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 violet layer, the county reported less than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per day, showing less than 8% positive tests for 14 consecutive days. HPI should be below 8%.

Turea counties remain in the purple layer for most of the state, but most of the Bay Area and perhaps some California counties, including Madera county in the Central Valley, could move to the less restrictive red layer on Tuesday. There is. Mariposa County is also in the red.

However, despite the new decline in infection rates in Turea County, 160 COVID-19-related deaths in February have been COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. It was the second worst month for anyone.

Since the pandemic struck Turea County in mid-March, 47,869 people have been infected and 758 have died from COVID-19 complications.

President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans to stay vigilant as California and other countries saw the number of infections and hospitalizations declining in recent weeks.

“It’s not time to relax,” Biden warned of possible effects of viral variants. “We must continue to wash our hands, stay socially distant, and wear masks for God and for God.”

Biden commented as part of a ceremony showing that 50 million vaccinations have been given since taking office on 20 January. He promised 100 million doses in the first 100 days. Goal critics later accused him of not being ambitious. The point was reached on his 37th day.

Since taking office, the president has increased vaccine distribution to the state by 70%, increasing from 8.6 million times last week to President Donald Trump to 14.5 million now, 60% of people over the age of 75. He said he had received at least one vaccination nearby. He said the same is true for nearly 50% of people over the age of 65.

In addition, according to Biden, 75% of long-term facility residents (a vulnerable population that accounts for 30% of the 507,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States) have been vaccinated at least once. It is the main factor in their dramatic decline. Case fatality rate over the last two months.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

