COVID-19 prevention efforts remain important, despite the declining trend.Coronavirus

Olympia — On February 26, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released the latest state-wide status report on COVID-19.
• The propensity for cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline significantly, but some signs of concern remain. In particular, the state has detected an increase in the number of cases of the B.1.1.7 mutant, which is more likely to spread than other strains. As this variant continues to spread throughout the state and becomes dominant, cases and hospitalizations are likely to increase, potentially straining medical resources.
• COVID-19 infection declined in January following a peak in late December, but reproductive count (Re) remains close to 1 in both eastern and western Washington. The best estimate of reproductive count (the number of new individuals infected with each COVID-19 patient) on February 5 was 0.71 in western Washington and 0.88 in eastern Washington. The goal is to keep the reproductive count below 1 for a significant amount of time, which means that COVID-19 infections are reduced.
• Case rates remain high across the state, but are moving in the right direction. In the two weeks leading up to February 11, only 9 of the 39 counties showed more than 200 new cases per 100,000. No county showed more than 500 new cases per 100,000.
• Estimated rates of active COVID-19 infections are only slightly lower than the peak estimates between the first two disease waves in late March and mid-July 2020. The best model-based prevalence estimate as of February 5 was 0.16. %. This means that there are still many infected people who need medical care and have the potential to spread the virus to others.
• Total hospitalizations have been steadily declining since early January and have leveled off slightly since early February. This trend is heading in the right direction, but hospitalizations in early February were only slightly below the highest levels of the first two illness waves in 2020.
• The number of beds in confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients is steadily declining across the state as of February 22. This trend follows the surge in late autumn, which leveled off from early to mid-January. The number of ICU beds in COVID-19 patients is even more diverse, but has generally declined since January.
“There are very positive signs in the data, but we are still in danger and everyone needs to work on maintaining and strengthening precautions, but I’m still cautiously optimistic.” , Dr. Scott Lindquist, MD, Deputy Director of State Health, MPH said. “When we see an increasing variation of B.1.1.7, B1.351, and other concerns, it’s more than ever to limit meetings, wear masks, monitor distances, and wash hands. Has become important to. “
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit