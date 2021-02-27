Charities unite on a drive to promote vaccine intake





A group of 16 charities are working together to encourage people in long-term health and their caregivers to get the Covid-19 vaccine. “The best precaution against coronavirus is to get the vaccine and get the vaccine provided,” said Chris Askew, chief executive officer of the British Diabetes Society. Olin Lewis, co-founder of ACLT), is created “with verified facts and the scientific knowledge behind vaccines.” The British Heart Foundation, McMillan Cancer Support, and Mencap are among those who want to promote vaccine intake. Asthma UK, British Liver Trust, British Lung Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Carers UK, Epilepsy Action, Kidney Care UK, Lupus UK, MS Society, Sickle Cell Society and Terrence Higgins Trust have also promised to accelerate vaccine deployment. I have. The purpose is for charities to take advantage of their combined network to reassure them about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Each of them has a speaker who advertises the cause, featuring a campaign video showing that people in Cohort 6 are getting jabs on individual channels. Since February 15, Cohort 6 people, including those in certain basic health conditions and their caregivers, have been invited by the GP to participate in the first Covid-19 jab. Cohort 6 is intended for people aged 16-64 years with certain long-term conditions who have been identified as having a high clinical risk of Covid-19 by the Joint Vaccination and Vaccination Committee. MS and epilepsy, vascular disease, true diabetes, immunosuppression, asplenia or spleen dysfunction, morbid obesity, severe mental illness, sickle cell disease, chronic respiratory diseases such as lupus, heart, kidney, liver disease and People with neurological status GP learning disorder registrants fall into this category. Cohort 6 also includes caregivers eligible for long-term care, or the only or primary caregiver of the clinically vulnerable elderly or disabled at high risk of dying from Covid-19. Lewis said: “Although many lives have already been lost, there is a real opportunity for positive change, especially on behalf of patients with immunosuppressive systems associated with stem cell, blood and organ-related disorders. “We feel very passionate that people should seriously consider protecting themselves, their loved ones, and society as a whole. “When they make that decision, they need to make sure that it is based on verified factual information, not myths, fears, or taboos.” Caregiver UK CEO Helen Walker has done everything possible for unpaid caregivers to carefully manage the risk of the virus to themselves and their elderly, disabled, or seriously ill relatives. He pointed out that he spent nearly a year. She states: “Vaccine-seeking people give a great deal of peace of mind to many, which is that some of the most difficult caregivers have access to support in their care role only after months. It means that it will be. “ Health Minister Matt Hancock (Molly Darlington / Pennsylvania) Health and Social Welfare Secretary Matt Hancock said charitable support at this stage was “a major boost to the evolution that continues to show that we can achieve it together.” He states: “Their help, encouragement, and connection with Jab’s next community will give everyone access to the life-saving protection provided by the vaccine and help protect people with underlying illness and their caregivers. “ Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who described the jab as “providing an opportunity to get out of this pandemic and protect himself and others,” welcomed support from “trustworthy” charities. He states: “Thanks to all who have supported this life-saving campaign and provided the expertise and support to support the largest healthcare deployment in the history of the United Kingdom.”

