Open a window to reduce the spread of the virus, CDC tells the school

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Posted new recommendations On Friday, about the importance of proper ventilation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools and day care. Its top recommendation: Opens a window. This is the first time authorities have individually emphasized the role that ventilation plays in supporting or preventing the spread of viruses that are transmitted through small or large particles called aerosols. CDC had I mentioned earlier Ventilation is provided in the guidance to the school, but now we are devoting all pages to this issue. “If it’s safe, open windows and doors,” the CDC advises. “Simply breaking and opening windows and doors can help increase the flow of outdoor air and reduce the potential concentration of virus particles in the air. If it’s too cold or too hot, adjust the thermostat. please.” The CDC states that it is important to make sure that open windows are not dangerous. “Do not open windows or doors if they pose a safety or health risk (such as falling, exposure to extreme temperatures, or inducing asthma symptoms),” he said. The same is true for buses. “Open the window of the transport vehicle.” According to the CDC, the more windows you can open, the better, but you can even crack the windows. The CDC states in a newly posted web page that masks can be used to prevent viruses from entering the air in the first place. However, good ventilation is also important. “Use a child-safe fan to enhance the effectiveness of open windows. Secure the fan to the window to blow off potentially contaminated air and other open windows and It draws in new air from the door. ” “If circumstances permit, consider outdoor activities, classes, or lunch.” The new guidance also supports heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. “Configure the HVAC system to take in as much outside air as the system can safely tolerate,” it suggests. “If possible, increase the total airflow supply of the HVAC system to the occupied space. Increased airflow facilitates air mixing and allows recirculated air to pass through the filter more often. I will. “ Video: Hopkins doctors believe the United States could reach herd immunity by April Filtration is also important, but filters should not reduce airflow. Certain air filters may also help, according to the CDC. “Consider a portable air purifier that uses the most efficient particulate air (HEPA) filters possible to enhance air purification, especially in high-risk areas such as nurses’ offices and hospital / isolation rooms. Please. “ Similarly, properly installed UV light (which must be high at the ceiling level) may help, the CDC said. “Use UV sterilization (UVGI) in non-school and non-home childcare programs as a supplemental treatment to inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19, especially if options for increasing ventilation and filtration are limited. Consider doing this, which will help you design and install your UVGI system, “says CDC. Poor ventilation can cause viral particles to accumulate in the air in the classroom, cafeteria, or hallway. “Looking at all the attention-grabbing outbreaks (the same underlying factor), there is no mask and less ventilation. It doesn’t matter if it’s spin class, ice hockey, camping, classroom, choral practice or restaurant () That’s the same underlying factor, “Joseph Allen, who directs the Healthy Building Program at Harvard University’s School of Public Health, told CNN earlier this month. Ventilation experts are urging the CDC to talk more about the importance of clean air in schools. “Currently, US schools are terribly inadequately ventilated,” said Richard Corsi, dean of Portland State University’s Faculty of Engineering and School of Computer Science, at a forum hosted by the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center in Bloomberg. Said. This week’s Faculty of Public Health. But they said schools should avoid falling into gimmick products that promoters claim to clean and disinfect the air. The most important thing the experts have agreed on is fresh air.

