Firefighter Randy Blake looks back on COVID, hospitalization for lung transplant

For 44-year-old Randy Blake, it never matter if he was infected with COVID-19 — when was it?

After spending 22 years at the Stillwater Fire Department in Oklahoma, Blake wasn’t engaged in a job that could be paused during a pandemic, but job demands made him an “unavoidable diagnosis.” I came to believe that he should not be discouraged from the front line.

“I thought I really took good care of myself,” he told The Arizona Republic. “I was very active looking at what I ate and exercising every day. When I got infected with COVID, I spent the day thinking I would have a cold or the flu.”

That’s why the break admits that it couldn’t predict what would happen next.

“Several times they thought I wasn’t going to get it done,” Blake said. “It was a long way.”

Blake was hospitalized in late October for complications of COVID-19 and stayed for more than 4 months. His stay included receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. ECMO is essentially an artificial lung that performs the required function and is better positioned to heal the recipient’s damaged lung.

However, Blake’s lungs did not recover and he was taken to Phoenix’s Dignity Health St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center for a lung transplant.

Then he said, “I have a second chance in my life.”

“A lot to live”

Around October 24, Blake felt like he had a sinus infection.

“Then one night I couldn’t breathe well, so I went to the doctor the next day,” he said. “They sent me to the emergency room, where I tested positive for COVID-19.”

The four fathers without a history were immediately admitted to the ICU, stayed for a week and then transferred to the Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa.

While at the Oklahoma Heart Institute, the break continued in a downward spiral. Eventually, he will be stationed at ECMO for over a month.

Although not always a treatment option, ECMO can help some patients recover from the severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19. He also placed a tracheostomy tube around his neck and underwent several procedures to treat the blood clots that formed as a result of the infection.

Although the break improved in December and was able to drop out of ECMO, COVID-19 caused severe irreversible lung damage and required a lung transplant to survive.

On January 15, Blake flew to Phoenix, where he was tested and approved for transplantation.

“I got a new set of lungs probably three or four days after I was on the list,” he said.

The St. Joseph Norton Chest Institute is the third lung transplant program in the country to perform lung transplants as a result of lung damage from COVID-19, and the case of break is Norton’s fourth post-COVID-19 lung transplant.

Dr. Sophia Tokman, Blake’s pulmonologist at Dinity Health, said Blake is unique in his ability to receive a transplant.

“We need to make sure that people are good enough to withstand surgery and recovery,” she told The Arizona Republic. “Randy was young, motivated, positive, and had a lot to live with, so he fit that profile.”

Tokuman said the remaining organs of the break were unaffected by the virus, despite the lung damage. She said this meant that Blake was expected to make a “good recovery”, but he had to take medication for the rest of his life to avoid additional infections. ..

“I think he emphasizes the importance of paying attention to this pandemic, as this is not the typical person who sees us desperately getting sick with COVID-19. Wearing a mask , Wash your hands, stay socially distant, and get vaccinated if available. ”

“Take it every day”

Blake was hospitalized for nearly four months, lost 55 pounds of muscle, spent two weeks at the Neurorehabilitation Center of the St. Joseph Barrow Institute of Neurology, retraining his muscles, and best doing basic tasks such as walking and changing clothes. I relearned what I think.

Blake was discharged on Friday and said he was mentally difficult to deal with in the past few months, but is grateful that he even has the option to start over.

“I’m glad I sucked it up and worked hard to rebuild myself again,” he said. “I looked at it from the perspective of’at least I’m alive’, but I have the opportunity to get well and give back to my family.”

Given the smoke tensions of the new lung set, Blake is uncertain if his life’s job, firefighting, has a place in his future. So for the time being, his plan is much simpler than before: “Take it every day.”

“I am very grateful to the doctors, my family and donors who gave me these lungs for God and his loyalty,” Blake said. “I will try to live my life to honor all these people who have saved my life.”

