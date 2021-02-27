Corkit Area Preventing Type 2 Diabetes with Proven Programs | Local News





Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Georgia – helps employees prevent type 2 diabetes by implementing the CDC’s Prevent T2 Lifestyle Change Program. The hospital recently received preliminary approval from the CDC for the program, the hospital said in a press release. This designation is reserved for organizations that effectively provide quality evidence-based programs and have proven to be making progress towards full recognition of the CDC. The program is led by Jimmy Bradworth, Corporate Wellness Director in the Colkit region, and Whitney Costin, Director of Patient Experience, both CDC-certified coaches. Developed for people with pre-diabetes, this program gives participants the skills they need to make lasting changes, such as moderate weight loss, more physical activity, and stress management. Teach. People with prediabetes (those with higher than normal blood sugar levels) are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people with normal blood sugar levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years. “One in three adults in the United States has prediabetes, so the need for prevention is higher than ever,” said Jim Matney, Regional President and CEO of Colkit. “We recognize that employees need to take care of themselves in order to take special care of their patients. This program encourages a comprehensive approach to wellness. , Another great resource for existing corporate wellness initiatives. “ Prevents T2 groups from meeting for a year. Meet weekly for the first 6 months and once or twice a month for the rest of the year thereafter. Having a group setting for participants provides a supportive environment for those who face similar challenges and are trying to make the same changes, the hospital said. The program was built on studies showing that pre-diabetics who lose 5-7% of their body weight with moderate changes reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. People with prediabetes who do not initiate these changes early are at increased risk of developing serious conditions associated with type 2 diabetes, such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, renal failure, or loss of toes and feet. I will. leg. If you are over 45 years old, overweight, have a family history of type 2 diabetes, have less than three times a week of physical activity, or are diagnosed with gestational diabetes, you are more likely to have prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. She was pregnant or gave birth to a baby weighing 9 pounds or more.

