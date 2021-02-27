Delaware has more than 86,000 COVID cases and 1,400 deaths | Coronavirus

The Delaware Public Health Service (DPH) provided weekly updates on the latest statistics on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware as of Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 6 pm.

Since March 11, 2020, a total of 86,098 COVID-19-positive cases have been published and reported to DPH among Delaware residents last week. This is an average of 274 new cases per day since the last report.

In addition, 156 people are currently hospitalized (a net decrease of 17 from last week), of which 26 are seriously ill.

A total of 1,418 Delaware people have died from complications from COVID-19, and an additional 75 have died since the update last week. The total age ranges from under 5 to 104 years. Of those who died, 705 were women and 713 were men. A total of 692 people came from New Castle County, 295 from Kent County and 431 from Sussex County.

To protect personal health information, DPH does not review specific information about individual cases, even if disclosed independently by other individuals or groups.

For additional statistics, see My Healthy Community COVID-19 Data Portal (((https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state).

British variant

To date, DPH has identified 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variant SARS-CoV-2B.1.1.7 in Delaware through regular monitoring of specimens. This variant is the same as the one first discovered in the United Kingdom in December and is often referred to as the “British variant”. Cases include 11 adults between the ages of 18 and 65 and children under the age of 10. Eight were from New Castle County and four were from Kent County.

Mutations in the virus are common. Preliminary data suggest that UK variants, as well as Brazilian and South African variants, may spread more easily and quickly, which may lead to an increase in cases. There is no difference between public health approaches and treatments, but the new variant can be highly contagious, further requiring individuals to be vigilant and take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. It is important. A rally to wear masks, wash hands and avoid.

The 7-day average for the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 increased to 21.4% as of Thursday. (DPH publishes both positive rates (tested and total tests performed) on the online COVID-19 data portal). As of Tuesday, the 7-day average of the overall percentage of positive tests was 5.2% (up from last week).

Information about test events, such as community test sites and independent sites operated by healthcare systems and hospitals, is listed in the tests section of the Delaware Coronavirus website.

Delaware Vaccines:

As of February 26, Delaware was receiving 204,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s vaccination information system, DelVAX.

A total of 227,520 doses were provided to the state, and 43,305 doses were provided as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program. The latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics from Delaware can be found on the Vaccine Tracker Dashboard below. de.gov/healthycommunity..

Additional information on the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine is available at the following URL: de.gov/covidvaccine.. Questions can be sent to the Vaccine Call Center at 1-833-643-1715. If you are deaf and hard of hearing, please call 2-1-1 or text message your zip code to 898-211.Individuals can email questions about vaccines [email protected]..

Long-term care statistics

As of Thursday evening, information on positive cases and deaths of long-term care facility residents has been reported. There were a total of 2,406 COVID-19-positive cases involving the cumulative involvement of long-term care residents, and 697 residents of long-term care facilities in Delaware died of COVID-19-related complications (up 18 from last week). ).

Deaths in Sussex County involving residents of long-term care facilities include:

Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (23)

Brandy wine living in Rehoboth Beach, Seaside Point (5)

Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (11)

Country Rest Home, Greenwood (16)

Delmar Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Delmar (2)

Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewis (45)

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (47)

Lofland Park Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (6)

Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (48)

Seaford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Seaford (3)

Lewis Mooring, Lewis (4)

Willow Brooke Court Skilled Center in Seaford Manor House (12)

Additional deaths have also occurred at the Kent and Newcastle facilities.

