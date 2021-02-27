LENOWISCO Health District, Ballad Vaccinations for Healthy 16-64 Years | News

Starting Monday, the LENOWISCO Health District and Ballad Health are expanding their COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to 16-64 years with underlying health status.

Authorities announced an expansion on the LENOWISCO district’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Lenowisco) on Friday, increasing quotas from Virginia’s federal vaccine supply and over 65 years old on the waiting list of the state registration system. Pointed out the progress of vaccination to the group.

The list will be used to schedule vaccination appointments.Registration can be done online vaccinate.virginia.gov Or call (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).

According to the district’s Facebook page, front-line key workers eligible for ages 65 and older continue to be prioritized for vaccination, and booking schedules for ages 65 and older are underway.

Ballad Health has also launched an online tool for qualified residents to schedule vaccinations at vaccination centers in the following areas: www.balladhealth.org And COVID on page-19 www.balladhealth.org/COVID19..

People eligible for vaccination in Virginia include federal residents aged 65 and over. Healthcare professionals; And from Monday, people aged 16-64 with chronic health.

You can also schedule vaccination appointments using Ballad Health’s mobile app on Apple and Android smartphones and tablets. Patients can choose the most convenient ballad sites (Norton and Abingdon, Virginia, Kingsport and Elizabethton, Tennessee) and must receive both doses at the same location.

Persons vaccinated at Ballard’s site must bring a photo ID. Healthcare professionals are required to bring a work ID badge. The second dose is scheduled at check-in and everyone should be observed for at least 15 minutes after receiving the shot to be able to monitor for potential side effects.

According to a state data report on Friday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the LENOWISCO area remained below 20 on day 4, but daily vaccination was reduced to less than 400.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO district reported 19 COVID-19-related net deaths, 2 new, a total of 6,965 and 181 deaths during the pandemic. ..

In Wise County, 2,869 and 89 people were killed and 16 were killed. In Lie group, 2,282 and 39 people were killed and 6 were killed.

The total number of cases in Scott County was reduced by 3 for 1,577 cases and 47 deaths. Norton remained with 237 cases and 6 deaths.

The LENOWISCO area has been vaccinated with 19,371 COVID-19 vaccines since it became available in Virginia. Since Thursday’s VDH report, 388 new vaccinations have been given.

The recommended number of people in the district receiving two doses is 7,072, which is 8.18% of the district’s 86,471 residents.

Throughout the state, 1,781,339 doses were given and 587,990 people received two doses. This is 6.81% of the fully vaccinated state population of 8.63 million.

VDH has reported 1,657 new cases and 234 new deaths across the state in the last 24 hours, with a total pandemic of 572,639 and 8,197.

The state-wide test rate for nasal swabs and antigens tested in Friday’s VDH report was 7,437,666 out of 8.63 million residents, or 86.18%. Only for the nasal swab test, 5,854,653 people, or 67.84%, have been tested so far. In the LENOWISCO area, 40,735 of the 86,471 residents in the area were tested via a COVID-19 nasal swab sample. This is 47.11%.

The average 7-day positive PCR test result in the LENOWISCO area of ​​Friday’s report increased from 9.1% to 10%.State-wide 7-day positive rate dropped from 8% to 7.8%

According to an outbreak on Friday’s VDH’s Selected Exposure Settings dashboard, an outbreak was reported at Wise’s Central High School on February 9, with five cases and no deaths.

According to Virginia Department of Corrections, Red Onion Prison remained in 61 prisoners and one employee / contractor case on Friday.

Big Stone Gap’s Wallens Ridge State Prison is stable in 20 prison cases and dropped one case without an active staff / contractor case. The Wise Correction Center near Cockburn was limited to 24 prisoners, with no active staff / contractors.

According to Friday’s VDH Pandemic Countermeasures Dashboard, daily case rates in the southwestern part of Virginia (including the LENOWISCO Health District) declined after a 54-day overall daily case rate decline. It was ranked as being. The South West ranking of positive rates for COVID-19 test results was categorized as declining based on an overall 56-day decrease in measurements.

In the LENOWISCO district, the Lie and Wise county school systems were ranked at highest risk based on the 14-day case incidence in the district. Schools in Scott County were ranked high risk and schools in Norton City were ranked low risk.

Schools in Wise County were ranked at highest risk in terms of 7-day case incidence. Schools in Lie, Scott and Norton counties were ranked as having the lowest risk.

vaccination

To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the VDH site online vaccinate.virginia.gov Alternatively, call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).

The contact numbers for your local health district are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1612

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000

Where to test

Do you think you might have COVID-19? The local health department offers free tests.

The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee counties, and Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on district-wide test sites and offers free COVID-19 tests at county offices. If you would like to take the exam, please make a reservation by phone in advance. The contact numbers for the county office are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1612

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000

Information on additional tests and COVID-19 precautions can be found on the LENOWISCO Health District Facebook page. www.facebook.com/Lenowisco..

In southwestern Virginia, online resources are available to help assess whether residents are infected and where they will be tested for COVID-19. Virginia Health Department COVID CHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) Explain the symptoms that the user may be experiencing and help direct the user to the local health department office or other available test site.