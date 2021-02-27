College graduates get more aggressive COVID-19 vaccine: research





Los Angeles, CA — The more educated you are, the more likely you are to need the COVID-19 vaccine. This is because, according to a new study by USC Dornsife, education influences vaccine safety and efficacy attitudes more than any other factor.

The researchers behind the “Understanding Coronavirus in America Study” have revealed a significant gap in attitudes towards coronavirus vaccines between those with a college degree and those who do not. About 76% of college-educated US adults will be vaccinated, compared to just half of adults without a college degree. For some reason, as the pandemic progressed, the gap widened and closed. Educational gaps are more than just a willingness to get vaccinated. Highly educated people are more likely to know who has been vaccinated. You are also less likely to worry about the risks and side effects associated with the coronavirus vaccine.

This was a change from the early stages of the pandemic, and the level of education did not significantly affect the willingness of people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In the early days of the pandemic, education levels played a lesser role than race and ethnicity in the willingness to be vaccinated, but studies have now found that achievement of education is a greater factor in most cases. “Early findings of the COVID-19 pandemic before the vaccine was approved showed that race and ethnicity play a greater role than education levels in the motivation of those who get the vaccine,” CESR said. Jill Darling, Research Director of Understanding America, said. Survey. “But a year after this pandemic, vaccines were rolled out nationwide, and education levels became a bigger factor than race.”

Last month, health authorities throughout California launched a mobile vaccination clinic to reach a poorly serviced minority community. This effort has succeeded in reducing the racial gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Reaching less-educated communities may also be justified, according to USC researchers. “In vaccine hesitation, it is the lack of confidence in the vaccine development and approval process that drives differences in education as well as racial and ethnic differences,” said a sociologist at the USC Dornife Center for Economic and Social Research. One Kyla Thomas says. the study. “Our findings show that in addition to tailoring vaccine awareness campaigns to high-risk groups, policy makers are particularly safe and effective with COVID-19 vaccines, especially for those without a college degree. It shows that we need to emphasize gender. Trust is a big story here. Among less educated Americans. “

So far, limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine is the number one factor hindering adult intake of the vaccine in the United States, with 6 out of 10 planning vaccinations. .. Studies show that as vaccine supply increases and access inequality is resolved, the problem of overcoming vaccine hesitation may move to the forefront of policy agendas in both countries and states. Designing effective strategies to encourage people to be vaccinated will be key to promoting dissemination and creating community protection against the coronavirus through widespread vaccination.

“From now on, we need to work closely with telecommunications channels that people trust, such as celebrities and leaders in communities and faith-based organizations,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the USC. Says. Scientist, USCCOVID-19 Pandemic Research Center. City News Service and patch staff Paige Austin contributed to this report.

