The shortage means that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot covid vaccine is not a silver bullet.





This is because children under the age of 18 make up about a quarter of the population in the United States, but are not yet allowed to receive shots. Similarly, about 30% of American adults claim that they do not receive the covid-19 vaccine at all. Children and suspected vaccines together make up half of the population. By August, the three companies plan to deliver enough vaccines to the United States to 400 million people, or more than the country’s population. It does not consider the fourth vaccine manufactured by Novavax, which may obtain US approval. “By the summer, we’ll be in good shape. The question is how to navigate this space between now and June,” says Hotez. Growing weapon Johnson & Johnson’s Shot has joined the global list of approved vaccines, including two messenger RNA vaccines, injections from AstraZeneca and Chinese manufacturers, and the Russian “Sputnik” vaccine. All of these are used outside the United States. On average, people who receive any of the vaccines can plummet from covid-19 to near zero. This is down from the overall mortality rate of about 1.7% of cases diagnosed in the United States, and the risk for the elderly is several times higher. J & J shots have fewer side effects than mRNA vaccines Highly contagious South African variant Of a virus that has accumulated numerous mutations. South African variants have surprised researchers because they clearly reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines. In a South African study by AstraZeneca, the vaccine provided no protection against the mutant, and authorities abandoned plans to distribute shots there. South Africa is shifting its focus to the J & J vaccine instead, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Plans to vaccinate 80,000 healthcare workers In the next two weeks. This week, Moderna also said it would develop shots tailored to South African variants, indicating that Pfizer is also preparing to counter new strains as they emerge. Another strategy considered to dodge mutants is to give people additional boosted doses of the current vaccine. Some U.S. experts continue to urge the government to adopt a fast-paced vaccine scheme, such as delaying a second dose of messenger RNA shots or using half a dose, and “sufficient” protection. The more people have, the faster the pandemic claims to be. However, so far, it is not clear which agency or official is ready to make the call or is legally permitted. “We are all wondering who can make that decision,” says Hotez. “And it all depends on how urgent you feel. The big picture is if you know the numbers are declining and you feel the numbers continue to decline due to seasonality. However, if you are worried about the variant, you have a problem and want to vaccinate earlier than planned. “ At the NBC, Fauci said people should take what was provided rather than waiting for the best vaccine. “Even if it can be a little less effective, as we saw with the J & J vaccine, it is effective against serious illnesses,” he said. “When the vaccine is available, get the vaccine.”

