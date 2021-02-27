Sussex County COVID-19 February 26





Sussex County, NJ – Sussex County authorities reported 24 cases on February 26, with no additional deaths. The next report from the county will be Monday, March 1st. As of February 26, there were 9,445 COVID-19 cases, 274 deaths, and 8,451 recovered coronavirus patients in the county. One of the previously reported positive cases was reassigned outside the county. In new jersey Rt rate Slightly increased at 0.89 As of February 26th. Numbers above 1 indicate that the virus is spreading. State mortality continues to decline as the percentage of positive tests increases. State officials announced Hospitalization was 2,008on Friday. Of the people in the hospital, 1,447 were discharged for medical / surgical reasons, 439 in the intensive care unit, 270 in the ventilator, and 264 on February 26. "Death was excluded." According to the State Department, there were 3,069 new cases of coronavirus and 70 deaths from COVID-19 on February 25 in New Jersey. New Jersey Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard It is reported that 20,816 people have died and 696,000 have been confirmed to be coronavirus positive.The· Mortality rate is 3.00% The dashboard said 10,448,986 New Jersey residents were tested as February 25. Essex County has the highest number of deaths from COVID-19, with 2,402 coronavirus-related deaths and 66,882 positive tests, the third highest number of positive tests in the state. Bergen County has the highest number of positive tests in the state, with 68,249 patients and the second highest number of deaths at 2,333. The number of cases in Middlesex County is 67,137, and the death toll from coronavirus is the second highest at 1,860. As of February 25, there are a total of 1,899,671 people, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. vaccine Dose administered: 1,262,124 first doses and 636,947 second doses. As of February 26, Sussex County received 28,539 doses. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States is currently 28,423,944 cases and 508,806 coronavirus deaths, mortality rate 1.79%. As of February 26, California had the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 51,395 reported COVID-19 deaths. Sussex County COVID-19 Positive Cases and Deaths: Andover Autonomous Region 42

Andover Township 594, 124 dead

Branchville Autonomous Region 39 where two people died

Byram Township 575, 8 dead

Frankford Township 364, 29 dead

Franklin Autonomous Region 314, 2 dead

Fredon Township 201, 4 dead

Green Township 257, 4 dead

Hamburg Steak 235, 4 dead

Hampton Township 288 killed 3 people

Hardyston Township 548, 9 dead

Hopatcon Autonomous Region 1,088, 13 dead

Lafayette Township 117, 1 dead

Montague Township 162, 3 dead

Newton Town 555 kills 17 people

162 Ogdensburg Autonomous Region, 4 dead

Sandyston Township 89, 1 dead

Sparta Township 1,229, 16 dead

Stanhope Autonomous Region 268, 2 dead

Stillwater Township 208, 2 dead

Sussex Autonomous Region 94, one death

Vernon Township 1,405, 14 dead

Wantage Township 611 killed 6 people The COVID-19 test in Sussex County is only available through local medical facilities. Check them out Website for more information. Tests available: Vaccination location COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Test kit at home You can use it. Human Services Division, NJ We have set up a hotline for residents in need of assistance in dealing with stress and anxiety during a health crisis. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 9 pm-866-202-4357. Patterson's St. Joseph Health offers a free helpline for the hearing impaired at 973-870-0677, Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. To access the state COVID-19 hotline, dial 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 or text the NJ COVID to 898-211.

