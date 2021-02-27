King County looks back on a year of fighting COVID-19





Seattle-King County reaches another solemn milestone over the weekend, identifying the first COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and mourning the earliest death associated with a virus that kills more than 500,000 people nationwide It will be one year since then. ..

King County executive Dow Constantine joined health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin on Friday to reflect on the lessons learned from that day and plan the path back to normal. “On Sunday a year ago, King County was physically and emotionally involved in a new pandemic caused by a new respiratory virus, SARS-CoV-2, which caught us in a storm of suffering and uncertainty. , Socially, and economically. ” “The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented, exhausting and ongoing year-long natural disaster in its duration, damage, and widespread impact on our lives.”

on Saturday morning At the end of February last year, King County officials held a press conference announcing that a man in his 50s had died from a complication of COVID-19, confirming two additional illnesses recorded at Kirkland’s nursing home. At that time, the number of cases of COVID-19 diagnosed nationwide had not yet exceeded 20. King County executives Dow Constantine (left) and Dr. Jeff Duchin will speak at a press conference on Saturday, February 29, 2020, after confirming the first reported death from COVID-19 in the United States. (Lucas combo / patch) “A year ago, few could imagine how much and how long it would take to turn everything upside down,” Constantine said. “We knew it was a serious illness — Dr. Duchin and his team warned us — and we took action, the first confirmed case here in King County. Weeks ago, the Medical Command was established. The tragedy … Kirkland’s care center was deployed, the activities of all counties changed and adapted, and our community set a precedent for life-threatening. And by our actions, by your actions, we did exactly that. “

More than 30 residents die within a month at the Life Care Center, the epicenter of the first COVID-19 infection in the United States. A year later, King County diagnosed about 82,000 cases and killed 1,380 people. Nearly 60 percent of the deaths were related to long-term care facilities. Despite the virus’s damage, King County leaders thank Washington citizens for their swift action to limit the scope of the tragedy, despite being one of the first Americans to encounter the new virus. I expressed my intention. Constantine shares public health estimates, with King County showing the second lowest case rate of any of the most populous areas in the country.

(Public Health-Seattle and King County) “Undoubtedly, this virus has hit our community, and we will be able to change it forever,” Constantine said. “But after a year of this pandemic this weekend, people in King County can see that everything you did to stop the spread of the virus made a big difference. Not. It’s no exaggeration to say that your work saved the lives of friends, family, and neighbors. Thousands of lives were saved throughout the county. It’s not just government actions, but people. It was by making the sacrifice of understanding and protecting each other’s responsibilities. The community is one of the lowest infection rates in the country. “ While the entire county escaped some of the worst pandemic consequences, Duchin and Constantine also took the time on Friday. Oversized influence About the color community.

“This year was a very difficult year in many ways, and for some it was more difficult than others,” Duchin said. “It is important to recognize that COVID-19 has clearly emphasized and exacerbated structural inequalities in our society and the resulting health inequalities. The color community is the impact of racial discrimination, society. Physical, financial, environmental disadvantages, and access to health care have been hit hardest by COVID-19, with the highest rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and at the same time keeping our society functioning. It makes up the majority of the essential workers on the front lines. “ Despite steady progress in King County And the whole state Since early January, Duchin has warned that the fight against the virus is not over. The number of cases today has dropped significantly since December, but is about twice as high as before the third surge and three times as high as before the second wave at the end of summer. “This means that there are thousands of people infected with infectious COVID-19 in King County every day, and up to half of them can spread even if they are asymptomatic,” Duchin said. It was. “Our main concern is the growing number of more contagious and potentially more serious SARS-CoV-2 mutants, both locally and nationally. This is serious for our progress. Poses an unpredictable threat. “ Duchin said the only way to successfully avoid the potentially large fourth wave caused by atypical infections is to maintain the same public health for several months. This includes limiting contact with people outside the household, wearing well-made and proper masks, avoiding crowded spaces, improving indoor ventilation, and keeping socializing outdoors as much as possible. Includes things to do and more. “It’s important to understand that we remain vulnerable, and complacency will now be a big mistake,” Duchin said. “But we’re in a much better place than it was a month ago, and we’re approaching the possibility of returning to normal in a few months. The only problem is what path we’ll take to get there. Is it? “ Ultimately, vaccines will be an essential tool for ending a pandemic, but health officials expect it will take several more months to vaccinate enough population for broader protection. “Vaccination is our most powerful single weapon against COVID-19, but at this point it is not our only strategy,” Duchin said. “It is imperative to continue to reduce infections through COVID-19 precautions and vaccination to reduce the risk of a major spring surge.” According to the latest data, about 1 in 6 adults in King County has been vaccinated at least once so far, and 1 in 11 is fully vaccinated. In the elderly, the progression is much more pronounced, with more than half of people over the age of 65 receiving at least one dose, and about 60% of adults over the age of 70 taking it. Until the vaccine dose becomes more readily available and widely administered, King County officials will continue the fight a little longer and urge everyone to defeat the virus forever. “It is not possible to confidently predict the trajectory of the outbreak, especially in new variants, but with clear and realistic optimism and a few more weeks of serious effort, caution and vigilance. We have the potential to do the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, bringing our attention back to a future of healing, recovery, and much more enjoyment, “Duchin said. Stated. See the entire Friday briefing below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos