February 27, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 586,425 as of Friday, killing 15,454 people, state officials report.

The Friday update includes a total of 1,073 new cases and one additional death. Thursday The state reported 585,352 confirmed cases, including 15,453 deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases have peaked and deaths have slowed. Last week’s tests were delayed, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with a 7-day positive rate below 4.0% as of Tuesday. Hospitalization It has been declining over the past few weeks.

Michigan 7-day moving average for daily It was 1,037 on Thursday, but it has risen slightly since last week. The average death toll for the seven days on Thursday was 33. The state fatality rate is 2.6%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 40,800 on Thursday-close to the lowest since October. More than 529,000 people have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan Administer 2 million doses of COVID-19, As of Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins University 28.4 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 508,000 people died Reported by a virus.

In the world, It has been confirmed that 113 million people are infected And more 2.5 million people died..is more than 63 million people recovered, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is providing Sterling Heights with a new vaccination site.

The location of the vaccination is at the Sterling Heights Senior Center. Utica Road, Between Shane Har And Van Dyck road.

Reservations are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.

Wayne County announced it We will open several vaccination clinics for residents over the age of 65.

The vaccination clinic will begin on February 23, according to county administrator Warren Evans.

“We are pleased that Wayne County is now able to start vaccination of the elderly,” said Evans. “I know everyone is eager to get back to normal safely. Our team is working hard to get COVID shots for all residents as soon as the vaccine is available. It is working.”

There are no walk-up reservations. Elderly people need to make a reservation by calling the site number in the community.

A complete list of clinics and how to register can be found here.

According to Michigan authorities Pfizer vaccines are not shipped, according to the CDC Due to bad weather, it was completely out on February 15th. Limited quantities of these vaccines will ship this week.

Shipments of the Moderna COVID vaccine were also affected, with no shipments from the Memphis McKesson Distribution Center on February 15, 16 or 17 due to the weather. Shipments of some Moderna vaccines were also suspended last week due to weather conditions.

Authorities say the CDC will work with companies to resume distribution operations as soon as possible.

It is currently unknown whether orders for the Michigan Moderna vaccine will ship to the state on Thursday or Friday, February 18. MDHHS officials say more information will be shared as it becomes available.

The news is that several COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been rescheduled throughout Michigan this week. Severe weather conditions.

2 weeks in a row Michigan Medicine Announced Due to the limited supply of vaccines, we can only offer COVID-19 vaccine reservations to those who have received a second shot.

Only those who receive the first dose through Michigan medicine can receive a second dose at the vaccine clinic in the healthcare system.

If you have previously received an invitation to book your first dose, remember that the invitation remains open. Michigan Medicine will check again next week for those waiting for the first dose, New appointments are available.

Michigan did not receive the amount COVID vaccine Expected by the federal government, the state is taking part of the initial dose allocation and moving it to the one already scheduled for the second dose.

The decision means some people who are scheduled for the first dose Next week’s settings may be delayed.

“MING-backed MDHHS asked local health departments and hospitals about the need for a second vaccine. The order to ship next week addresses the second dose shortage.” Approximately 37,300 doses from the “dose” assignment should be used to ensure complete vaccination of individuals scheduled for a second dose, ”says Lynn Sutfin. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services..

Michigan COVID-19th Case report after February 1st

February 1, 1,033 new cases

February 2, -1,203 new cases

February 3, -1,383 new cases

February 4, -1,358 new cases

February 5, -1,379 new cases

February 6, -1,018 new cases

February 7-884 new cases

February 8-85 new cases

February 9-563 new cases

February 10-915 new cases

February 11-1,284 new cases

February 12, -1,193 new cases

February 13-852 new cases

February 14-632 new cases

February 15-633 new cases

February 16-775 new cases

February 17-939 new cases

February 18-888 new cases

February 19-1,193 new cases

February 20-635 new cases

February 21-742 new cases

February 22-742 new cases

February 23-1,316 new cases

February 24-1,245 new cases

February 25-1,388 new cases

February 26-1,073 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after February 1.

February 1-4 new deaths of 4 people

February 2-63 new deaths (36 from important records)

February 3-32 new deaths

February 4-74 new deaths (63 from important records)

February 5-19 new deaths

February 6-97 new deaths (83 from important records)

February 7-5 new deaths

February 8-6 new deaths

February 9-60 new deaths (30 from important records)

February 10-12 new deaths

February 11-75 new deaths (55 from important records)

February 12-10 new deaths

February 13-88 new deaths (84 from important records)

February 14-4 new deaths

February 15-4 new deaths

February 16-19 new deaths

February 17-11 new deaths

February 18-85 news deaths (72 from important records)

February 19-23 new deaths

February 20-63 new deaths

February 21-one new death

February 22-2 new deaths

February 23-34 new deaths

February 24-9 new deaths

February 25-48 new deaths (30 from important records)

February 26-One new death

