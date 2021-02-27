Health
How to register a shot?Everything you need to know
With the number of active COVID-19 cases soaring, the country is preparing to inoculate people over the age of 60 and people over the age of 45 with COVID-19 comorbidities from March 1. However, there are some protracted questions. In the minds of the general public who are eligible for the vaccine, how to register the vaccine, etc. In this article you will find out everything about upcoming vaccine programs.
Who is eligible for the vaccine?
The government said on Wednesday that anyone with comorbidities over the age of 60 and 45 will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free at government facilities and for a fee at many private hospitals from March 1.
How to register a vaccine?
According to official sources, all COVID-19 vaccine Beneficiaries will be able to register on the Co-WIN platform starting Monday. There is also a carry-on policy for beneficiaries to register on the session site.
“Eligible beneficiaries will be able to register on the Co-WIN platform from March 1st. There is also a carry-on policy for beneficiaries to register and be vaccinated at a nearby session site,” said COVID. -19 RS Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group for Vaccine Management, said.
What is the complete registration process?
According to official sources, beneficiaries of the vaccine will need to download a new updated version of the Co-WIN app and have GPS enabled. Once inside the app, the recipient will be asked to register themselves with their mobile number. After this, the OTP is sent to the recipient and an account is created.
Beneficiaries can also choose an inoculation session site, both governmental and private.
What if someone doesn’t understand the technical process?
Don’t worry if you don’t understand the registration process on the Co-WIN platform. Official sources have confirmed that if you are not tech-savvy, there are volunteers to assist those who choose to bring them into the process.
Co-WIN, a digital platform, was created to monitor COVID-19 vaccination in real time.
You also have the option of inoculating in a different state than at home.
What documents do I need to register for COVID-19?
People over the age of 45 should upload a medical certificate stating their comorbidities. The government has not yet identified the conditions for the age group of 45 and older with comorbidities.
“Co-WIN will be able to get registrations and reservations from multiple applications, including other applications such as Aarogya Setu and popular service apps,” Sharma said.
How much do I have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine?
If you wish to be vaccinated at a private hospital, the Ministry of Health will decide within 3-4 days after consultation with the vaccine manufacturer and the hospital.
However, anyone who wants to be vaccinated at a government hospital does not have to pay anything.
Can beneficiaries choose the COVID-19 vaccine?
When asked if people could choose whether to take the Covishield or Covacin vaccine, the minister said the country was proud to have two vaccines.
Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune, while Covacin is manufactured by Barrat Biotech.
The world’s largest vaccination drive begins March 1, 2021
World’s largest second stage Vaccination drive It starts on Monday. If you are over 60 years old, you may have more than Rs 1 billion in the country, and if you are over 45 years old and have comorbidities, you will be vaccinated at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals. , And Broadcasting Minister Prakash Java Decal said Wednesday.
“Anyone who goes to a government center will be vaccinated for free. The Government of India will pay for them. The government will buy the required doses and send them to all states,” he said.
Release date: February 26, 2021 14:08
