Sonoma County approaches 300 COVID-19 dead

Sonoma County is on the verge of death from 300 coronaviruses, and a tragic milestone has arrived despite the continued decline in daily infections and hospitalizations, about a quarter of the local population. Is vaccinated once for infectious diseases.

Since the beginning of this year, 106 out of 298 pandemic-related deaths have occurred, making the virus one of the leading causes of death in the county, following cancer and heart disease.

“It’s really sad to hit such a number,” said county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Friday’s death toll. “It’s even worse that we have the vaccine and are able to deploy it.”

Deaths at local senior care homes, the deadly epicenter of the 166 soulless virus in total, have dropped significantly, and the county continues to vaccinate nursing homes and vulnerable older people in the general population. We are concentrating our efforts.

“We think we’ll see a reduction in those deaths,” she said. “Of course, we don’t know what will happen with the (viral) mutants that may appear and potentially the vaccine. It may not be effective against them.”

Linda Hopkins, chair of the county’s supervisory board, said the number of pandemic deaths and the decisive nature of ongoing vaccination campaigns indicate a much greater need for vaccination. As of Friday, the county had received 132,781 coronavirus vaccines, but only 32,777 residents received the two required doses.

The latest three COVID-19 casualties reported late Thursday by county health officials occurred on February 10, 11, and 22. They include women over the age of 64 who lived in skilled nursing homes. The other two were men of the general population, one aged 50-64 and the other aged 64 and over.

Less than 12 months after the pandemic broke out in March last year, the number of locals who died of virus-related complications died of stroke (240), diabetes (131), or Alzheimer’s disease (267). There were more than the inhabitants who did. 2020.

Only cancer (992) and heart disease (844) killed more people during that period.

Mase said there are clear signs that the number of deaths will drop significantly as the spread of the virus in the community continues to slow.

Towards the end of February, approximately 37 COVID-19 deaths and 1,817 confirmed cases have been reported. This is a significant decrease from the worst month of the January pandemic, which killed 68 locals and infected 7,053 people, which is also the highest point of the month.

In fact, California Public Health Service computer estimates predict that coronavirus-related deaths will increase to 328 by March 28.

Hospitalization for coronavirus, a leading indicator of final death, has also declined significantly since the peak of the surge in winter cases. As of Friday, the county hospital reported 35 COVID-19 patients, 12 of whom were in the intensive care unit. That number is just a small percentage of the 110 patients who were infected with the virus at a local hospital on January 7.

On Friday, local health officials will be tested by locals as a way to identify virus cases in the early stages of infection, increasing the likelihood of eventually moving from the bottom of the state’s four-part reopening plan. I strongly recommended it.

Individual counties are rewarded when their local virus test exceeds the median state test level in all 58 counties.

“So we’re really working hard and increasing the number of tests, mainly because we want to find asymptomatic cases,” Mase said. “We know that 30-40% of people with COVID can be asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic, and they can still infect others with COVID. People. “

There are inspection sites throughout the county where health officials urged residents to do the inspection. County website Check the test site and uptime details.

Mase said the county is trying to increase the number of virus tests processed through public health laboratories and encouraged local hospitals, medical centers and other health care providers to increase the amount of tests.

Residents who have not been tested for COVID-19 for a month should consider retesting, according to health officials. You may also go out for public shopping or work closely with your customers and colleagues.

“If you work as an essential worker, you work with so many people that you should take the test at least every two to four weeks,” Mase said.

On the other hand, the death toll from highly contagious viruses is approaching 300, which is a cool number for the county overseer.

“Everyone in our community who has a loved and respected elder sees that number and says,’I’m there, but I’m going for the grace of God,'” Hopkins said. ..

You can contact the staff writer Martin Espinoza (707-521-5213 or [email protected]). @Pressreno on Twitter.