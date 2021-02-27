Mammograms should be scheduled before and after the COVID-19 vaccine.

The· Breast Imaging Society (SBI) recommends women to have an annual schedule Mammogram Delay screening before vaccination with COVID-19 or up to 4-6 weeks after vaccination.

The recommendation is after more reports of side effects after vaccination with COVID-19. A swollen, abnormal-looking lymph node in the armpit on the same side as where the COVID-19 vaccine was given.

Swelling of the lymph nodes under the arm, also known as axillary lymphadenopathy, is not a rare side effect of vaccination. They are temporary and are actually good signs as far as immunity is concerned.

“When stimulating the immune system, vaccines are an important part of the lymph nodes and can cause them,” he said. Deanna Attai, MD, UCLA Health Breast Surgeon.

However, according to experts, reading mammograms can be complicated. To make matters worse, it raises the suspicion of cancer that is not there.

Mysterious trends take shape

This trend began to become apparent in early January when vaccination began. SBI began hearing from members that in clinical practice, lymph node swelling was found on the same side as people were vaccinated.

“We started seeing multiple patients with axillary lymphadenopathy in a row, raising the suspicion that something was wrong,” he says. Katerina Dodelzon, MD, A radiologist at the Weil Cornell Medical Center in New York.

Dr. Dodelzon adds: “Medical history is important to our work because it gives us a complete picture and the most accurate diagnosis, especially in radiology, so we started asking questions and each of these patients had the same upper limb. I was recently vaccinated. “

The Weill-Cornell team immediately published a case series in the online version of the journal on January 18th. Clinical image, The main reason is that what is likely to be a reactive reaction is not mistaken for a malignant tumor by a radiologist and does not result in unnecessary (and invasive) follow-up. biopsy For women.

Since then, both SBI and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have report This side effect has been shown to occur in 11.6% of clinical trial participants who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after the first dose and in 16% after the second dose.

Side effects appear to be less common in vaccinated Pfizer-BioNTech study participants, but the associated side effect, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), occurs in the arms or neck 2-4 days after vaccination. Reported in 1.1% of recipients.

However, in that study, the reports were voluntary rather than solicited, and SBI believes that the incidence of lymphadenopathy or lymphadenopathy is likely to be higher.

New guidelines are precautions

The SBI has clearly stated that the COVID-19 vaccine itself does not increase the risk of cancer, and the new recommendations are prophylactic and not a source of warning.

Lymph nodes are scattered throughout the body and act as filters or clearinghouses for old and abnormal blood cells, as well as bacteria, viruses, and even cancer, says Dr. Attai.

“When I catch a cold, or sore throat, The lymph nodes in the neck swell. This is a normal response to viral or bacterial illness, indicating that the immune system plays a role, “she explains.

Lymph node swelling is not a side effect specific to COVID vaccines and is also (but rarely) reported after vaccination. tuberculosis, Herpes Papillomavirus (HPV),Moreover influenza..

But it can confuse the picture that the expert is reading Mammogram.. “This reaction is very rare because it is only seen in 0.02 to 0.04% of normal mammograms. However, as a radiologist, I, as up to 56% can be associated with malignancies. We need to make sure we don’t miss anything, “said Dodelzon, co-author of the SBI Recommendations.

A woman who was encouraged to assert herself

The deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to gain momentum throughout the state, increasing the likelihood that more axillary lymphadenopathy will be captured by regular mammograms.

SBI is working hard to make members aware of reports of this side effect, and while members themselves strive to include vaccination questions in screening their medical intake forms, the best advice is positive. And to assert yourself.

“I don’t think women need to worry about starting a self-axillary test,” says Dodelzon. “But women need to inform the ingesting nurse or screening radiologist that they have Moderna or Pfizer (or Johnson & Pfizer). Johnson vaccine, under review by regulators) Left or right arm.”

Attai has chosen not to postpone the screening mammogram and warns that women showing this anomaly in the image may be called back within 4-12 weeks. Ultrasound Sieving. This follow-up is to ensure that the lymph nodes have returned to normal size and appearance.