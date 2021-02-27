Health
Report Estimates 1 in 194 Coloradans currently infected with COVID – CBS Denver
Denver (CBS4) – A new modeling report states that high levels of infection control and vaccination will be important to avoid another major surge in the case if the B.1.1.7 variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads rapidly in Colorado. It shows that. Currently, the B.1.1.7 variant accounts for 10% of all cases in the United States. Infectious disease experts predict that it will become the major form of the virus by mid-March.
This variant was first identified in the United Kingdom before it spread to the United States. It is currently confirmed in 45 states, including Colorado. Scientists believe that the COVID-19 mutant is more contagious, but the symptoms are less severe.
Just this week A new “5.15.26” variant has arrived In New York City. It is still unclear whether this new variant is more infectious or causes more hospitalizations. Doctors say that, as far as they know, the current COVID-19 vaccine is still protecting against new strains of the virus.
Colorado health authorities have identified 100 cases of B.1.1.7 variants in the state. In addition, 54 cases are under investigation as possible variant cases.
The latest modeling report estimates that 1 in 194 Coloradans is currently infected with COVID-19. Scientists predict that hospital demand and cases will continue to decline as Colorado stays in its current trajectory. Officials said it could take more than a month for hospital demand and infection rates to match last summer.
However, scientists said that if the B.1.1.7 variant spreads rapidly in Colorado, there could be another peak in hospital demand. Authorities have acknowledged that the distribution of vaccines increases the level of protection in the event of a surge in atypical cases.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates COVID-19 data daily. covid19.colorado.gov/data.. To read the latest modeling reports for the state click here..
COVID-19 Friday 4:00 pm data:
Vaccines (Phase 1A and 1B):
- 878 Total Vaccine Provider
- 856,874 people vaccinated in one vaccination
- 439,712 people vaccinated with two vaccinations
- 1,406,475 Cumulative dose distribution
- Cumulative dose of 1,298,160 doses
test:
- In 39,228 tests conducted on February 25, the positive rate was 3.45% (7-day moving average).
- The daily positive rate on February 25 is 3.02%
Hospital data:
- Currently hospitalized 358 patients, 86% of institutions report (-16)
- 51 Patients under investigation for possible cases, not confirmed in the laboratory (+13)
- 59 patients discharged / transferred in the last 24 hours (+6)
- 8% of facilities (+ 0%) predict staff shortages next week
- 1% Facilities that anticipate a shortage of PPE within next week (+ 0%)
- 3% of facilities (+ 1%) predicting ICU bed shortages next week
- 28% Critical Care Ventilator in Use (+0)
Case overview:
- 426,198 cases (+1,521)
- 100 variants of interest (+14)
- 54 variants under investigation (+18)
- 23,438 hospitalized (+53)
- 2,565,792 tested (+7,357)
- 6,159,303 test encounters (+39,957)
- 5,940 deaths between cases (+15)
- 5,874 deaths from COVID-19 (+14)
- 3,882 outbreaks (+12)
