Va.Underlying diseases subject to vaccination for residents 16-64 years old March 1 | News

Tazewell, Virginia-Virginia health officials announced on Friday that people aged 16 to 64 with underlying illness would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from March 1.

The Cumberland Plateau Health District, which includes Taswell and Buchanan counties, is one of the areas where people of new ages are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

“16-64 people with underlying illness were part of Phase 1b,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, Health Director. “But there is not yet enough vaccine to open to this population. Based on the number of vaccines already given to the population aged 65 and over as the number of vaccine allocations increases due to state allocations and federal pharmacy partnerships. We have determined that we have enough vaccines to start vaccination for this population at this time. We are pleased to be able to provide vaccines to this population at this time. “

Like qualified front-line key workers, people over the age of 65 are still prioritized for vaccines. Health clinics and many community partners contact qualified individuals to make appointments based on a pre-registration list.Virginia residents can visit to pre-register vaccinate.virginia.gov/ Alternatively, call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for registration assistance.

“We are also pleased to announce a mass vaccination event for residents of the Rogers Mountains, Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco Health District on Saturday, March 6th,” said Shelton. “This event is aimed at people aged 16-64 with underlying illness and begins this new phase of vaccination by servicing the majority of those on the pre-registration waiting list. Please note that this event will only be held by scheduled reservations for those who are already on the waiting list. “

Pfizer is permitted for persons 16 years and older. Please note that Moderna is only allowed for people over the age of 18, according to state health officials, so some sites may not be available for people under the age of 18 depending on the type of vaccine available. If you have specific medical concerns or conditions, you should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with your provider.

According to state health officials, those who have been quarantined or quarantined for COVID-19, or who have another fever-related illness, are not eligible for the vaccine until these conditions are resolved. People infected with COVID-19 and receiving monoclonal antibody or plasma treatment are not eligible for the vaccine until 90 days after treatment.

Health authorities in both Virginia and West Virginia continued to record changes in COVID-19 statistics.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, COVID-related deaths have increased from 43 to 47 in Tazewell County, Virginia. Since the beginning of last year’s pandemic, the county has had 3,180 COVID-19 cases and 132 have been hospitalized for the virus.

COVID-19 numbers were stable in the neighboring southwestern Virginia county. In Bland County, there were 620 cases, 9 hospitalizations and 9 deaths. In Buchanan County, there were a total of 1,295 cases, 91 hospitalizations and 34 deaths. In Giles County, there were 1,066 cases, 33 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Due to federal privacy regulations, the Virginia Department of Health did not disclose additional information about patients.

Across West Virginia’s borders, the State Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed the death of one person in the state. A 68-year-old woman died in Webster County.

“We are seriously observing this tragic loss of life, so we must continue to fight the virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our family and neighbors. We would like to express our condolences to this family.”

In Mercer County, the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decline steadily. According to the Mercer County Health Department, there were 321 active cases in the county on Thursday, down from 326 earlier this week. 112 people died in the county.

In nearby McDowell County, county health officials confirmed four new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,305 since the pandemic began.22 of those cases were active

According to county health officials, the four new cases are due to community expansion. Seven of the active cases were hospitalized and none were ventilated.

