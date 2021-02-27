U.S. Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine is a Valuable Weapon, Officials Say





That amount could increase the state’s Covid-19 vaccination by 25% and would be delivered in a day or two in the first week, said Lori, chief executive officer of national county and city health officials.・ Tremmel Freeman said.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine doses have already increased, with 2.2 million more vaccinations reported on Friday than the previous day, for a total of about 70.5 million. ..

However, authorities are hoping to anticipate the epidemic with faster vaccinations, as the subspecies are endemic and threatening to send a declining new case rate as it surges again. “We had two vaccines, but now it seems to be three, which means we can get more doses in our arms and put off this horrific pandemic.” Said Dr. Francisco Linds, National Director. The Institute of Health told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Cases of the new coronavirus have begun to level off after a steady decline, and Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the more infectious mutants it affects “beginning”. Warned that it could be an “impact”. “The CDC is warning about the continued spread of variants in the United States,” she said at a White House briefing on Friday. Misunderstanding that Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “second class” Twenty-two members of the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biologics Advisory Board unanimously voted to recommend Johnson & Johnson Vaccines. One member said it was a “simple call.” Dr. Eric Rubin, Editor-in-Chief of The New England Journal of Medicine and Professor of Public Health at Harvard University, said: “It’s clearly above the norm, and it’s great to get a single-dose vaccine. However, some officials are concerned that the public misunderstands the goodness of vaccines and considers them “second-class.” This is a misconception that public health leaders need to address. Sarah Christofferson, Head of Policy Advocacy for the National Women’s Health Network, said: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may appear to be less effective than previous vaccines, but it’s a bad option as the latest seems to protect against some viral variants. No, said another member of the committee recommending vaccines. “A single dose can leave the hospital and intensive care unit and away from the morgue,” Dr. Paul Offit told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Some public health experts told Congress on Friday that those who made the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available should get it. “If J & J vaccines are available today and moderna vaccines are available tomorrow, we hope you have J & J today. No need to wait. These are all great vaccines for what we are interested in. “Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said in a hearing with the Houseways and Means Health Subcommittee. It’s not time to change the dose There is also promising news about the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. Two new treatises published Thursday in the journal The Lancet show that a single dose can provoke a sufficiently strong immune response in people who already have Covid-19 and protect them from future infections. .. The vaccine is currently given twice every 21 days. The first dose stimulates the immune system, and the second strengthens the immune system to protect it from Covid-19. Some officials have suggested prioritizing the first dose in order to boost the immune response of as many people as possible quickly. But now that new variants have emerged, it’s not time to change the two-dose schedule for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, said Dr. Nancy Mesonier, director of the CDC’s National Vaccination and Respiratory Center, on Friday of the Journal of Friday. American Medical Association. “The vaccine has been studied, approved, approved and recommended as a two-dose schedule. Our program is based on it. We have made it public,” she said. “I don’t think we still have enough science to tell us that it’s a moment to change what we know to be an effective regimen.”

