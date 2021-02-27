Health
The CDC director warned of a decline in COVID-19 cases and “may be stalling” in “On Shifts”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle WarrenskyRochelle WarrenskyOvernight Healthcare: FDA Panel Approves Johnson & Johnson Vaccine | CDC Director Warns Decrease in Case of “May Stall” | Biden Administration Buys Lily Antibody Drug 100,000 Times FDA Panel Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC director warned of a decline in COVID-19 cases and “may be stalling” in “On Shifts” More On Friday, the recent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths warned that “may be deadlocked,” calling this trend a “highly concerned change.”
CDC data show that the number of new cases has dropped dramatically in recent weeks, from a peak of about 250,000 per day in mid-January to about 60,000 per day.
However, after a few weeks of decline, the number of new cases has recently begun to increase again, with approximately 66,000 new cases per day, at very high levels overall.
“The latest data suggest that these declines may have stagnated and may still be flat at very high numbers,” Warrensky said in a White House briefing. It was. “We at the CDC consider this to be very concerned about orbital changes.”
In some states, restrictions have been relaxed in areas such as restaurant capacity, and in some cases obligations have been hidden. Valensky urged the state not to lift the restrictions without giving a specific name.
“Things are sparse,” she said. “It’s not time to relax the restrictions.”
More infectious variants, especially those first identified in the UK, pose a new risk of proliferation.
“The latest data may show the first effects of these variants,” said Walensky.
She also said in a new study of additional variants in New York and California that “it also seems to spread more easily” and “adds urgency to the situation.”
Overall, authorities have given up restrictions and put on masks, given that vaccines will be much more widely available by spring and may be more permanent, now that vaccinations are on the rise. Suppress pandemics that say it’s not time to take precautions such as moving away from others.
“Together, we have the ability to avoid another surge in our country,” Warensky said.
..
