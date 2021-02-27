CDC announces travel restrictions for countries suffering from Ebola





According to the CDC, next week the US government will begin directing travelers from Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to six US airports. The airline collects information from all passengers boarding any country within the last 21 days and shares the data with the CDC and the community health department for surveillance purposes. The move begins with growing concern that the United States and other countries are working on the Covid-19 pandemic and that variants could surge again. Thousands of people have also died following two outbreaks of Ebola in Africa that began in 2014 and 2018. Between Outbreak in 2014 , Similar travel precautions have been applied. Passengers arriving at designated airports to the United States from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone (the most devastated countries at the time of the outbreak) were asked to measure their body temperature and whether they had been exposed to Ebola. The CDC pointed out that this year’s outbreak is remote and the risk to the United States is very low. Authorities said travel restrictions were being enforced with great care. As of Thursday, the World Health Organization said 9 cases of Ebola and 5 deaths were reported in Guinea and 8 cases and 4 deaths were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Guinea has declared an outbreak of Ebola in one of its regions Early this month A few days after the Democratic Republic of the Congo declared its 12th outbreak in history. In a statement, the Red Cross said a network of more than 700 trained volunteers was “activated as part of the first wave of response, the government respected hygiene and precautions for people, and kept the signs of illness healthy. I asked him to report to me. ” authorities. “The World Health Organization is helping to control recent outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with vaccines and to raise doses in Guinea.

