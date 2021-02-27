A single COVID vaccination can protect infected people

According to six recent studies, people who are already infected with COVID-19 may not need to be vaccinated a second time.

The federal government hasn’t changed Recommended for second doseHowever, studies examining the immune response show that the first shot gives a great boost to those who have recovered from COVID-19, while the second shot makes little difference.

“I think it makes perfect sense,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.

For people infected with COVID-19, the first shot is like a person not infected with COVID-19 getting a booster, even with the side effect of getting a second vaccination.

“People who can prove infected, that is, who have antibodies to the virus, can reasonably argue that a single dose is sufficient,” Ofit said.

Florian Kramer, who led one of the recent studies, said taking a second shot was not dangerous for people infected with COVID-19. However, there is no benefit to the time and stress of making appointments, getting in and out of vaccination sites, and observing needles in.

And everyone who doesn’t need a second shot means a first shot for someone else.

The challenge is to identify those who do not need the second dose, he and others said.

“Implementation may not be that easy,” said Kramer, a professor of microbiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.

Anyone who has a formal diagnosis of COVID-19 feels poor for a few days and probably a second person who has antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as those who think it was. You may skip shots.

Last spring, antibody tests weren’t always reliable, Kramer said, but it’s not yet clear if certain levels of antibodies need to be protected, but tests still on the market are good. Is.

Antibody tests, also known as serological tests, detect proteins made by the immune system in response to an infection.

according to Crumber researchPosted at the beginning of the month, but not yet peer-reviewed, those infected before taking the first shot show the same immune response as those who did not get COVID-19 a second time. .. They even have the side effects of the second shot on their first shot.

And that second shot adds a bit of extra protection, studies have found.

“A change in the policy of giving these individuals a single vaccine will not adversely affect antibody titers, freeing them from unnecessary pain and releasing many of the urgently needed vaccines.” I concluded.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, I wrote about my research on his weekly blog..

“More research is needed and we are not proposing changes to the current recommendations, but the result is once for people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and already producing antibodies. It increases the likelihood that administration of the virus will suffice, “Written Collins.

“But more data is needed to seriously consider this option, and expert advisors from the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) need to make decisions,” he adds. I did.

It is not exactly clear how much data or what type of information is sufficient to convince regulators.

Another new study Preprint from the University of MarylandShowed that 41 healthcare workers who recovered from COVID-19 had more antibodies after the first shot than 69 colleagues who did not catch the virus.

And preprint from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle It turns out that blood from people who recovered from COVID-19 was not as good at neutralizing the original virus or mutants from South Africa as blood from people who were recovered and vaccinated. It was. Similar results were obtained in the other three studies.

Each of the six studies published this month examines the problem in different ways, but “they all show basically the same thing,” Kramer said.

