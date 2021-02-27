Recipient educators and child care workers eligible for next week’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment | Coronavirus Crisis

Santa Barbara County educators and childcare employees, along with food and agriculture workers and rescue team staff COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Book a vaccine soon next week.

Grocery shop workers, paramedics employees, Phase 1a Healthcare workers You can schedule a vaccine appointment for public health-According to the county’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center, it will operate a vaccination site at 9 am on Monday.

Public health officials say they are working with workers in the education, childcare, agriculture and food industries regarding vaccination clinics.

The county’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center said in a statement, “A total of about 2,800 initial dose appointments will be possible at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria public health immunization sites.”

The county’s public health service will directly allocate 70% of the vaccine to health care providers for residents aged 65 and over, public health director Van Do-Reynoso said at a virtual press conference on Friday. Public health-run vaccination clinics have 30% of individuals in Phase 1b and new groups are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The “Priority Group” that provides services to students from transitional kindergarten to grade 12 Ronpok Valley Medical Center Next week, Do-Reynoso said.

She said public health secured at least 1,000 vaccines exclusively for childcare and education workers next week, adding that the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is still limited.

“The top priority is teachers and staff working with medically vulnerable students,” said Do-Reynoso. “There was a lot of conversation about priority groups and considerations to effectively serve teachers and educational staff.”

The· Santa Barbara County Education Department According to Do-Reynoso, it helps identify workers who can get vaccine appointments.

Her remark was a week After California Governor Gavin Newsom announces that the state will reserve 10% of weekly vaccine doses For educators and childcare workers.

The Public Health Service estimated that there were more than 22,640 educators and childcare workers in the county, as well as about 33,090 food and agricultural workers. According to the Public Health Service, the county has an estimated 5,755 emergency personnel.

The case rate for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County is low enough for elementary schools to start classes directly. This week, several districts in the Santa Barbara County area announced plans to reopen the campus, including: Santa Barbara Unified, Ronpok Unified And Orcutt Union..

Vaccine-related information can be found on page COVID-19 of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. https://publichealthsbc.org..

The· 2-1-1 Call Center According to the Public Health Service, there are people who can answer questions about COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County. The call center can reach 2-1-1, or 800.400.1572 for numbers outside the area, and is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm.

In Phase 1a of Healthcare Professionals, Community Healthcare Professionals, Emergency Healthcare Professionals, Long-Term Staff, and Residents 75+ California Public Health Service Priority distribution plans are eligible for vaccination with residents aged 65 and over.

“People over the age of 65 will be able to book vaccines at local pharmacies, health care providers and hospitals within the next week,” the county’s COVID-19 Joint Information Center said in a statement on Friday.

According to the Public Health Service, Santa Barbara County has received more than 83,600 doses. The latest figures show that the county has given about 47,430 first doses and more than 25,620 second doses.

As of February 23, the county reported that 87% of the vaccine dose had been administered. This number has been rescheduled for hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine reservations in the county due to weather-related shipping delays last week.

“I’m completely expecting to catch up by next week,” Dreinoso said on Friday.

The mobile COVID-19 test unit will move to Carpinteria from Monday. The mobile test unit is Carpinteria Ave, 6267 Carpinteria Ave. It will be housed in Procore at. Open Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm for a minimum of 2 weeks before moving to another location in the county.

Community members can request reservations at lhi.care/covidtestingOr call 2-1-1 for registration support.

“Testing is a very important factor in slowing the spread of the virus and an important indicator used to reopen the community,” Do-Reynoso said in a statement. “Testing is a solid strategy for resuming schools and local businesses, resuming sports, and enabling indoor dining.”

New COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, hospitalized

Public health officials in Santa Barbara County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is 31,867, and 409 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 so far.

According to the Public Health Service, the two who died were over 70 years old and both were in underlying health.

“There were no deaths associated with the outbreak at the meetinghouse.” public health Said.

One lived in Santa Barbara and one lived in an area that included the Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village communities. County authorities have grouped several geographic areas in their daily COVID-19 county report.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients being treated at a local hospital was 76, down from 83 on Thursday. Eighteen of them were in the intensive care unit — one less than the day before.

Santa Barbara County has increased to 25% of the ICU capacity available on Friday.

Of the new cases on Friday, Santa Maria reported 30 cases, Santa Barbara 19 cases, Okat 16 cases and Lompoc 12 cases. Eleven new cases were pending in geographic locations. Public health officials said Friday that no new cases had been reported at the Islavista and Lompoc Federal Correctional Facilities. Less than 5 positive cases were reported daily in all other geographic locations within the county.

