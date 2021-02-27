The New York Covid Variant Report separates officials from health professionals | New York

Report of a new variant of coronavirus New York The city circulated this week, causing a rift between health professionals and city officials questioning how worried people should be when data is limited.

Two separate studies in the preprint stage mean they haven’t been peer-reviewed, pointing out a coronavirus variant named B.1.526 that was released this week and was discovered in parts of New York City from November. I am.

1 Report, Columbia University, analyzed 1,142 samples from patients at the Columbia Medical Center taken between November and mid-February. By mid-February, 12% of the positive tests analyzed contained mutations, which vary in variety and can affect protection from vaccines and antibody treatment.

another ReportEvidence of mutations was also found when using software tools to scan the genome sequence of the virus published by Gisaid, a global health initiative, according to researchers at the California Institute of Technology.

After the B.1.526 variant was first reported by the New York Times and CNN, city officials were defensive, saying that studies proved that further investigation was needed rather than the cause of the panic. became.

“Request to scholars: After reviewing high-impact studies by the government health sector, [the] media,” I have written Dr. Jay Balma, Senior Adviser for Public Health, Mayor of Bill de Blasio. “We are forced to decipher science from journalist summaries, but we are responding to elected, public, and media calls on how this will change policy. Pathogen pornography Not useful for public health. “

In response, Dr. David Ho, Principal Investigator of Columbia Studies, Said Local news station: “It’s strange to be criticized for doing good science to warn the city of what’s happening. City officials were notified a few weeks ago. . “

Tensions between New York researchers and city officials are linked to the fact that surveillance of Covid variants has begun to increase in the United States. Without adequate monitoring and research, uncertainty about which varieties should be the source of concern can be a prey to such public health debates.

The virus Always changing, And most mutations have little effect on the lethality or severity of the virus.

However, mutants can be a sign of problems, especially if Covid-19 makes it easier to spread among humans, or if it circumvents the protection provided by vaccination or treatment. The easier spread of the virus slows the progression to herd immunity, but the reduced effectiveness of the vaccine requires manufacturers to fine-tune or add booster shots to existing vaccines.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) monitoring The spread of the first three variants identified in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

A variant identified in the United Kingdom, B.1.1.7, is known to be more contagious, but does not affect the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. The variants named B.1.351 and P.1, respectively, found in South Africa and Brazil, are both highly contagious and are thought to carry the E484K mutation, affecting the vaccine’s fight against the virus. May give.

If a new variant of the virus affects the effectiveness of a vaccine, it does not mean that the vaccine maker needs to start from scratch, it may just need to tweak the product.Food and Drug Administration Said You can quickly analyze the coronavirus vaccine booster and release the booster for the variant more quickly if needed, without the need for lengthy clinical trials.Modana Presentation On Wednesday, a fine-tuned version of the vaccine intended to cover strains from South Africa is ready for the first human study. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson say they are working on vaccine conditioning and booster manufacturing.

The three variants tracked by the CDC indicate a source of concern, but the one found in New York City and the B.1.427 / B.1.429 variant Studied It has just been discovered in California. Public health experts say more research is needed to determine if these variants are really “subspecies of concern.” Define As a variant with the greatest public health impact that requires attention and resources, as opposed to a “variant of interest” that requires sensitive monitoring by researchers.

Public health experts are very much in agreement that the data on variants that have occurred in the United States so far are so scarce that they are considered “subspecies of interest” that would benefit from close scrutiny and surveillance.

“Looking at the time when the UK released information on B.1.17, there was a huge amount of data to advise the government from a working group of independent scientists, all supporting the idea that this variant is more numerous. The data was laid out. It was contagious, “said Stephen Goldstein, a virologist at the University of Utah.

“The amount of information available in the California and New York variants is inferior to the amount of support data presented in the UK variants.”

The study only shows that the new variants that emerge in the United States are probably not coincidental: the United States behind About genome surveillance. This means that the country is stepping up efforts to track mutations that appear in samples from Covid-positive patients.

“We don’t have the kind of powerful surveillance we need to track outbreaks and mutations,” reads President Joe Biden’s US rescue program to deal with a pandemic. The CDC is in talks with at least 13 laboratories to expand surveillance of the virus variant Politico. report last week.

When asked about the variants found in New York, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease expert, said Said: “We are always concerned about mutants”, but the vaccines distributed are “still effective against serious illnesses” and public health measures continue to be effective in controlling the spread of the virus. He emphasized that it was a target.

“”[Variants] I’m getting closer [for] Currently, it is spreading widely in the country, and vaccines are effective against it, “said Forch.

When the news of better vaccines comes out, Recent FDA Advisory Board Approval Among the Johnson & Johnson vaccines for emergency use, public health experts say that public health measures such as masking and social distance are still important, but there is a source of hope even with news of variants. I emphasized that.

“The virus doesn’t go away overnight, but when the vaccination rate is very high, the virus becomes annoying,” Goldstein said. “This is the first point of the pandemic and I think people should feel optimistic about future progress.”