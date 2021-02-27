Proteins inherited from Neanderthals to humans associated with reduced severity of Covid-19: Study







A study published in the journal Nature Medicine on Friday

“Our analysis provides evidence that OAS1 has a protective effect on the susceptibility and severity of Covid-19,” Brent explained.

“This is a very exciting development in the competition to identify potential therapies to treat patients. Preclinical development already has treatments that increase OAS1 and against SARS-CoV-2 infection. You can look at the effect, “says Richards.

In this study, scientists investigated blood-detectable proteins as potential drug discovery targets for Covid-19.

However, researchers say they faced some hurdles in determining which proteins play a role in disease progression and are affected by Covid-19 itself or other confounding factors. I did.

Applying state-of-the-art technology for isolating and measuring hundreds of circulating proteins at once, along with genetic analysis, they found that increased OAS1 levels resulted in Covid-19 mortality or ventilation in up to 14,134 Covid-19 cases. , Hospitalization, and decreased sensitivity were found to be associated. 1.2 million controls.

When levels of this protein were measured in 504 patients with different Covid-19 results, elevated levels of this protein in post-infection patients provided protection against very severe Covid-19, hospitalization, and susceptibility. It turned out to be related.

“The protective effect is particularly strong, with a 50% reduction in the odds of the very serious Covid-19 with each increase in the standard deviation of the OAS1 circulation level,” said Sirui Zhou, co-author of the LDI study.

“Interestingly, for non-African people, this protective effect is likely to be inherited from a Neanderthal-derived OAS1 called p46,” Zhou added.

Scientists believe that this form of OAS1 is likely to have emerged in European ancestors through mating with Neanderthals tens of thousands of years ago.

They said the protein is now detectable in more than 30 percent of people of European descent.

According to researchers, this form of protein may have served as a protection against early pandemics.

