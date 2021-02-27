National Eating Disorder Awareness Week: A Sign That Someone You Know Has One





According to the survey, estimated 8 million Americans They suffer from eating disorders, the majority of whom are women. Of those 8 million, men make up 1 million. Bulimia nervosa seems to be the most common disorder, with anorexia immediately behind it. Eating disorders are characterized by many physical behaviors, but are considered by the psychological community to be mental illnesses. Still, of the many mental illnesses that exist, it has one of the highest mortality rates due to the nature of the illness. More than half of Americans know people with eating disorders. National Eating Disorder Awareness WeekI felt it was a good time to discuss the signs that someone you know might have an eating disorder and how you can become a support system. While about 50 percent of Americans say they I know people with eating disorders, Keep in mind that this includes only those who are aware of the signs, or who have friends or loved ones who have confessed to having the disease. It is very likely that you will know someone with a disability and will not be aware that the problem exists. People who suffer from eating disorders often hide their condition, so you may not be able to find it unless they want to know what is happening to you. Of course, many people with eating disorders may want to be open about their condition, but they are afraid to start a conversation. Having a friend to initiate that dialogue can be of great help. To demonstrate how powerful it is for people suffering from eating disorders to discuss their problems, studies have shown that cognitive-behavioral therapy is one of the most effective treatments for bulimia nervosa. I will. It requires the help of mental health professionals, but this study nods to the benefits of being open about these conditions. You may have a friend who is suspected of having an eating disorder, but before you say anything, I want to be more confident. Here are some signs. New and strict dietary rules People with eating disorders may have strict rules surrounding diet and exercise and may not want to compromise on them. Perhaps a friend refuses to eat before or after a certain time and fits your schedule even if you have a very good reason to push the meal out of your friend for only 15 minutes I will not decide this. Comfortable place to stay.. In that case, she says she eats alone. She may have certain restaurants that she doesn’t go to for reasons that look vague or absurd. She may feel forced to exercise for a certain amount of time each day, and never compromise on this again. Socializing with this friend means scheduling around these immovable new rules.

