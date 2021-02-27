New COVID-19 cases declining in Gregg County, but authorities warn | COVID-19

Although new COVID-19 cases are steadily declining in Gregg County, health official Dr. Lewis Brown says people should not stop wearing masks and increasing social distance.
On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott said He is weighing When he cancels all state-wide COVID-19 orders, including Maskman Date. He said he hoped the announcement would come soon, but did not provide a specific timeline.
According to the Public Health District of northeastern Texas, Gregg County saw a significant reduction in newly reported cases of coronavirus this month, except for the surge around February 8 and 9. A total of 12 new COVID-19 cases this week were reported on Monday, 29 on Wednesday and 23 on Friday.
Mr Brown said on Friday that it is imperative that community members continue to wear masks.
“We still don’t have enough herd immunity vaccination to guarantee (release the mask mandate),” he said. “I think we should continue to wear masks. I think we can do it in about two months from now on.”
COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the Longview and Tyler regions have fallen below 7% for the first time in five months, according to state data reported on Friday.
It is the first time that it has fallen below 15% for 28 consecutive days and below 7% since 6.55% on September 26th.
Brown said low hospitalization rates are important. Because it indicates the severity of the disease.
“The last thing we need is another spike in this,” he said. “A surge in the number of cases leads to a surge in hospitalizations. The hospitalization rate actually indicates the severity of the disease. For example, if there are 1 billion infections and no one is hospitalized, then 1 million. Better than. And many hospitalizations. You really have to look at the severity of the illness. “
Mr Brown said he was uncertain if there was one reason for the decline in new COVID-19 cases.
He said he was pleased that the number of cases did not surge after the Super Bowl Sunday, as it did after other holidays where people tend to get together.
Mr Brown also said he believed that the “quarantine on top of the quarantine” caused by the winter storm would help people stay home and not risk spreading the virus. He added that it would take two weeks to actually show how much difference it made.
