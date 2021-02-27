Self-monitoring with digital health tools linked to weight loss: research





Researchers in a recent study have found that self-monitoring of health using digital health tools is associated with weight loss. The results of the study were published in “Obesity”, the main journal of the Japan Society for the Study of Obesity. A systematic review of multiple randomized controlled trials in overweight or obese adults showed that greater involvement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss. .. This is the first comprehensive systematic review of the relationship between digital self-monitoring and weight loss. “Digital health tools have flourished over the last decade,” said Dr. Michele L. Patel, a postdoctoral fellow at the Stanford Preventive Research Center at Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California. “What the treatise sought to explore was whether tracking through these digital tools was effective in producing greater weight loss,” added Patel, the study’s corresponding author. Given the prevalence of obesity in 42% of adults in the United States and 13% worldwide, treatment options with high efficacy, receptivity, and reach are needed. As seen in previous reviews, interventions using technology-based modality such as SMS, apps, wearables, and websites are often equal to or less than face-to-face interventions, but better than control arms. Caused weight loss. However, these reviews did not focus on self-monitoring. Current research addresses this gap and contributes to the science of involvement in behavioral interventions. The reviews, conducted according to the priority reports of the systematic and meta-analysis guidelines, included 39 randomized controlled trials of behavioral weight loss interventions in overweight or obese adults using digital health technology for self-monitoring. It was. Search 6 databases (PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, PsycInfo, CINAHL, and ProQuest treatises and treatises) for more than 12 weeks of intervention, more than 6 months of weight results, and self-monitoring efforts and weight loss. Relationship. The study was published between January 2009 and September 2019. Of the 67 interventions by digital self-monitoring, body weight was followed in 72%, diet in 81%, and physical activity in 82%. Websites are the most common self-monitoring technology tool, followed by apps, wearables, electronic scales, and text messaging. No studies have used social media platforms for self-monitoring. Digital self-monitoring was associated with weight loss in 74% of outbreaks. This pattern was seen across all three major behaviors tracked: dietary intake, physical activity, and body weight. Few interventions had an engagement rate of digital self-monitoring above 75%. In 21 of the 34 comparisons, digital tools had a higher rate than paper-based journals. “This may be because many digital tools are so portable that users can track them at any time of the day. Digital tools make tracking faster and less burdensome to use. It could be done, “Patel said. “Given that previous reviews conducted before these new tools appeared, it was established that self-monitoring also plays an important role in maintaining weight loss (ie, preventing weight loss). An important next step in the field will help us maintain a long-term relationship with these tools, even after the initial novelty disappears, “said the University of Florida, Gainesville. Catherine M. Ross, Assistant Professor of Clinical Health Psychology (MPH), said. Ross had nothing to do with the study. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

