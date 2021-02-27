Influenza has almost disappeared in Colorado in other states among the coronaviruses





The coronavirus pandemic does not have many silver linings, but one emerged as the winter months progressed.

The flu has virtually disappeared. Nationally, “this is the lowest flu season we have recorded,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Linnet Brammer told The Associated Press.

Hospitals across the United States have not yet seen the usual wave of flu patients materialize. “No cases of influenza have been recorded this winter,” Dr. Natemic, director of the emergency department, told AP at the state’s largest hospital, Portland’s Maine Medical Center. Don’t miss the latest coronavirus updates from Colorado health and government authorities.You can apply for free Patch news alerts and newsletters For what you need to know every day.

No cases have been reported, but a few have been found elsewhere. A total of 18,740 tests were processed in clinical laboratories across the United States, according to CDC data. Of these, only 28 were positive for influenza. The Public Health Institute processed 12,280 tests and only two were positive for both influenza A-shares. 1 week until February 20th Influenza activity It remains minimal in all states and US territories. At this point last year, influenza activity was high in New York City and 43 states in Puerto Rico.

So far, 1,701 tests (only 0.1%) have returned to flu-positive during this flu season, according to CDC data. In Colorado, confirmed cases of influenza reflect CDC data. Approximately 24 influenza hospitalizations have been reported in Colorado so far this season, compared to thousands of COVID-19 hospitalizations in our state. No influenza outbreaks have been reported, but more than 3,800 coronavirus outbreaks have been reported since the pandemic began in our state.

Health experts have come to some conclusions to explain the low number of influenza cases documented this year. The measures taken to prevent the coronavirus (masking, social distance, virtual education) were major factors in preventing the “cold” of influenza and COVID-19. More people are vaccinated against the flu and fewer people travel. Another explanation is that the coronavirus essentially “removes” the flu and other bugs commonly found in the fall and winter. This pattern is common when certain flu strains dominate over others, Dr. Arnold Monto, a college flu expert, Michigan, told AP. On the other hand, nationwide hospitalization for influenza-like illness remained at a low level for the week leading up to February 20. Since October 1, a total of 183 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported. This brings the current hospitalization rate to 0.6 per 100,000, lower than the current average for this season and comparable to the overall hospitalization rate seen at this time. 2011-12 season. COVID-19 remains the largest cause of mortality in the United States. According to this week’s influenza report, 19.3% of deaths in the United States during the week leading up to January 20 were due to pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19. However, of the 3,972 deaths reported that week, 3,130 had COVID-19 as the cause of death on their death certificates, and only four had influenza. So far, only one child death has been reported during this flu season. A year ago, the CDC reported at least 310,000 hospitalizations and 18,000 flu deaths. According to the CDC, the groups at highest risk for influenza are the elderly, very young children, pregnant women, and groups with certain chronic medical conditions. According to the CDC, the symptoms of the flu are: Feel fever or fever / chills (although not all people with the flu have a fever)

cough

sore throat

Runny nose or stuffy nose

Muscle and body pain

headache

Malaise

Vomiting and diarrhea are seen in some patients, but this is more common in children than in adults. Influenza is a highly contagious disease. Therefore, the CDC encourages everyone to take the following steps to protect themselves and others. Take the time to get a flu shot. There are many different types of influenza viruses, but influenza vaccines protect against the viruses that have been suggested to be the most common in research. The CDC says it’s never too late to get this year’s vaccine.

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

When you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to prevent them from being infected.

If you are suffering from flu symptoms, you should stay at home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except for medical and other necessities. (It is necessary to remove fever for 24 hours without using antipyretic agent.)

If you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with tissue. Throw the tissue in the trash after use.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, rub with an alcohol-based hand.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Bacteria spread like this.

Cleans and disinfects surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with bacteria such as influenza.

Take flu antivirals if prescribed by your doctor.

