U.S. Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine is a valuable weapon and its deployment is probably fast, officials say

That amount could enhance the state’s Covid-19 vaccination by 25% and could be delivered in a day or two within the first week, said Lori, County and Metropolis Wellbeing Officer. Tremmel Freeman’s Chief Government Officer said.

Vaccine doses have already increased, with 2.2 million more vaccinations reported on Friday than the previous day, with approximately 70.5 million completed, according to the US Disease Control and Prevention Facility.

However, as the variants are widespread and threatened to ship as soon as the charges in new proceedings diminish, officers want to move forward with faster vaccination.

“We had two vaccines, but now it seems to be three, which means we can get an additional vaccine on our arms and put off this horrific pandemic.” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institute of Welfare, advised CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Examples of new coronaviruses are beginning to level off after a mild decline, and Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention Facility, said that the extra infectious mutants that it impresses “start”. I warned that it might be the result.

“The CDC is warning about the continued rollout of variants in the United States,” she said at a white home briefing on Friday.

Misunderstanding that Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “second class”

Twenty-two members of the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Organic Products Advisory Board unanimously voted in support of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines. One member said it was a “simple name”.

Dr. Eric Rubin, Editor-in-Chief of The New England Journal of Medicine and Professor of Public Health at Harvard University, said: To be.

However, some police officers are afraid that the general public simply misunderstands the goodness of vaccines and considers them “second-class.” This is a false impression that civilian well-being leaders may want to deal with.

“It’s a hassle to compare apples between licensed vaccines, primarily based on information gathered before new variants are considered to be widely available,” the National Ladies Wellbeing report said. Advocacy Director Saraklist Ferson said. community.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may appear to be less effective than previous vaccines, but it could be bad because the latest vaccines are wary of some viral variants. It doesn’t become a sex. Advocate the mentioned vaccine.

“A single dose allows you to move away from the hospital, away from the intensive care unit, and away from the morgue,” Dr. Paul Offit advised CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Many public welfare consultants advised Congress on Friday that anyone with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get it.

“If you have the J & J vaccine now and you have the Modana vaccine tomorrow, you may be very happy to have J & J for now. I don’t want to participate. These are all about the issues we are interested in. Great vaccine.

It’s not time to change the dose

More promising information about the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has emerged.

A single dose can elicit a strong, sufficient immune response in individuals who already have Covid-19, according to two new treatises published in the journal The Lancet on Thursday.

The vaccine is currently given twice except for the 21st. The first dose stimulates the immune system, and the second dose strengthens the immune system and protects Covid-19.

Some police officers have instructed that the first dose be prioritized in order to prolong the immune response of as many individuals as possible shortly.

But now that the number of mutants is increasing, it may not be time to change the two-dose schedule for the Pfizer and Modelna vaccines. Dr. Nancy Mesonier, director of the CDC’s National Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, mentioned in a dialogue with the journal. Friday’s American medical affiliation.

“The vaccine has been studied, accepted and licensed and is useful as a double dose schedule. Our application is built on it. We communicated it to the general public,” she said. Said. “I just don’t think there’s enough science, but let us know that it’s seconds that change what we all know is an efficient routine.”

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard, Deidre McPhillips, Lauren Mascarenhas, Nicholas Neville, Maggie Fox, Jen Christensen, Jamie Gumbrecht and Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.