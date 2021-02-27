Arizona reports 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, 70 more deaths on Saturday





On Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, a doctor will fill a syringe with the Indian version of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib) This is a regularly updated article containing up-to-date information on the coronavirus and its Arizona and its subsequent impact on February 27, 2021. Phoenix-Arizona public health officials reported 1,179 new coronavirus cases and 70 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the Arizona Department of Health, the state’s documented total has been updated to 815,707 coronavirus infections and 15,967 deaths. COVID-19 dashboard.. After hitting record highs in early January, Arizona’s number of cases and hospitalizations dropped to pre-Thanksgiving levels. The number of COVID-19 inpatients confirmed or suspected in state hospitals fell to 1,317 on Friday, the lowest since 9 November. The lowest since November 18th. The weekly positive rate for the Arizona COVID-19 diagnostic test is an indicator of how widespread the virus is in the community and has been declining since the beginning of the year. Of the 48,045 people tested so far this week, 7% received positive results. This is the lowest point since October. The positive rate was 9% each in the previous two weeks. Official positive rates are based on when the sample was taken, not when it was reported, so rates can fluctuate over the last few weeks as the lab catches up with the test and the results are documented by the state. There is sex. The seven-day average of newly reported coronavirus cases by the State Department of Health was flat last week and was 1,487.43 on Friday. Tracking By Associated Press. The seven-day average of newly reported deaths was 79.83 on Friday, below 100 after this week’s surge. Arizona ranked fifth nationwide with COVID-19 on Friday’s update from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dead (number) From 15th to 17th per person for the last 7 days Case.. Arizona led the United States in both categories in January. Daily updates to the Arizona Department of Health provide case, death, and laboratory data after the state receives statistics and reviews them. This can be delayed for more than a few days. These do not represent actual activity over the last 24 hours. Hospitalization data posted each morning is reported electronically the night before by state-wide hospitals as needed under Executive Order. COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, does not affect some people and is seriously debilitating or fatal to others.Infected person without Symptoms It can spread the virus, including, but not limited to, coughing, fever, and dyspnea. Diagnostic tests are available in hundreds of locations in Arizona, and anyone who is symptomatic or may have been exposed to an infected person should look for it. Information about locations, schedules and registrations Health Service Bureau website.. For state-wide vaccine availability, visit the ADHS website Vaccine finder page Contains a map of the location and information about registration. Below are Saturday’s latest developments on coronavirus pandemics from states, countries and around the world. As of Saturday morning, there were approximately 113.52 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, with 2.52 million deaths. Johns Hopkins University the study. US figures were about 28.49 million cases and 510,000 deaths. Follow @ KTAR923

